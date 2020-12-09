GOODY, Ky. — Belfry head basketball coach Mark Thompson announced the schedule for the 46th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic this past week.
The annual tournament, which typically features multiple teams and is played over a three-day period immediately following the Christmas holiday, will be trimmed to only one day of games and will be played on Feb. 20 in the BHS Gymnasium.
A total of four games will be played throughout the day between eight teams all coming from within the 15th region.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Prestonsburg will take on Shelby Valley who will be followed by Magoffin County versus Pikeville in a 4 p.m. tip.
The Phelps Hornets and first year head coach Cameron Smith will play the 6 p.m. game against Johnson Central while the host Pirates will tussle with Paintsville in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
The tournament had to be moved from its original dates in Dec. after the KHSAA’s decision to delay the start of winter sports until Jan 4.