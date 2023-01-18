Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The 21st annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout will be held inside the Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. 

WILLIAMSON — The schedule for the 21st Annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout was recently released as a total of 12 games will be played over a two-day span inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.

The tournament will tip-off with four games on Friday, Feb. 3 and then follow that up with eight games on Saturday, Feb. 4 with two of the eight games being middle school contests.

