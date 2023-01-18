WILLIAMSON — The schedule for the 21st Annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout was recently released as a total of 12 games will be played over a two-day span inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The tournament will tip-off with four games on Friday, Feb. 3 and then follow that up with eight games on Saturday, Feb. 4 with two of the eight games being middle school contests.
Eight of the 12 matchups in the 21st edition of the shootout will see a team from West Virginia matched up with a team out of Kentucky.
Local teams Tug Valley, Mingo Central, and Belfry all will play two games in the event with the Pirates set to face Tug Valley in the night cap on Friday and rival Mingo Central on Saturday.
The Miners are set to play Class AA power Williamstown on Friday night while Tug Valley will face 15th region foe Shelby Valley in the night cap on Saturday.
Williamson and Lenore Middle Schools will also be playing games on Saturday as the Wolfpack will play Chapmanville at 11 a.m. while the Rangers are set to play Madison at 4:30 p.m.
21st ANNUAL HATFIELD MCCOY SHOOTOUT SCHEDULE
5 p.m. Teays Valley vs. Wesley Christian
6:30 p.m. Westside vs. Pike Central
8:00 p.m. Mingo Central vs. Williamstown
9:30 p.m. Tug Valley vs. Belfry
11:00 a.m. Williamon Middle vs. Chapmanville Middle
12:00 p.m. Westside vs. Williamstown
1:30 p.m. South Charleston vs. Johnson Central
3:00 p.m. Poca vs. Martin County
4:30 p.m. Lenore Middle vs. Madison Middle
6:00 p.m. Scott vs. Pike Central
7:30 p.m. Mingo Central vs. Belfry
9:00 p.m. Tug Valley vs Shelby Valley
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.