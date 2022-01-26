Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — One of the most highly anticipated sporting events to occur annually in the Tug Valley area is returning in 2022 after not being held a year ago.

The 18th annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout is scheduled to be held on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.

The complete schedule was revealed this past week as the two-day event will see eight games played featuring area schools.

The schedule for the 18th edition of the Hatfield McCoy Shootout is as follows:

Friday, February 4

6:00 — Beth Haven vs Tolsia

7:30 — Tug Valley vs Hurley, Va.

9:00 — Mingo Central vs Johnson Central, Ky.

Saturday, February 5

2:30 — Kermit vs Chapmanville (Middle School)

4:00 — Tolsia vs Westside

5:30 — Paintsville vs Huntington St. Joseph

7:00 — Mingo Central vs Scott

8:30 — Tug Valley vs South Charleston

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you