WILLIAMSON — One of the most highly anticipated sporting events to occur annually in the Tug Valley area is returning in 2022 after not being held a year ago.
The 18th annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout is scheduled to be held on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The complete schedule was revealed this past week as the two-day event will see eight games played featuring area schools.
The schedule for the 18th edition of the Hatfield McCoy Shootout is as follows:
Friday, February 4
6:00 — Beth Haven vs Tolsia
7:30 — Tug Valley vs Hurley, Va.
9:00 — Mingo Central vs Johnson Central, Ky.
Saturday, February 5
2:30 — Kermit vs Chapmanville (Middle School)
4:00 — Tolsia vs Westside
5:30 — Paintsville vs Huntington St. Joseph
7:00 — Mingo Central vs Scott
8:30 — Tug Valley vs South Charleston