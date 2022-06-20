Sal Dean has scored 1,465 career points on the hardwood during his first three seasons for the Belfry Pirates.
Dean will adding to his career point total in another color jersey next season however as he has taken his talents to Chapmanville Regional High School.
“He’s a huge addition,” Tiger coach Brad Napier said. “He gives you an experienced guard. Right now he’s still learning the system, but he’s going to be a huge addition and a huge help to us for sure.”
This past season for Belfry, Dean was one of the top scorers in all of the 15th region as he averaged 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, all of which are team highs.
Dean has been a consistent producer throughout his career as in both his sophomore and freshman seasons the southpaw guard averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Dean is originally from Charleston, but he moved to Belfry in eighth grade and helped guide the middle school Pirates to the Pike County Championship and won MVP of the county tournament in his lone season.
He was suited up for the Tigers this past week at the Marshall Basketball Team Camp alongside 6’8” sophomore foreign exchange student Deng Makor, who will also be a new addition in the 2022-2023 for the Tigers.
“He hasn’t played a lot of basketball, he’s learning,” Napier said. “All of our young guys are learning. I think we’ve got a really good freshman and sophomore class. But it’s just going to take some time for them.”
The Tigers have already played several games in the summer practice period, and the three-week period will continue until Friday, July 1.