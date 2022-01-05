GOODY, Ky. — Belfry junior Sal Dean has reached a career milestone as the southpaw guard joined the 1,000 point club during the Pirates 100-94 win over Unicoi County on Tuesday in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Dean needed 25 points to reach the mark coming into the game and finished the contest with a game high 35 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists.
For the season through eight games Dean is averaging right at 20 ppg. He has been as steady as they come during his career at BHS as he averaged 16.9 ppg. as a freshman and 16.0 ppg. as a sophomore.
Dean’s teammate Tykee Peterson, who transferred to Belfry prior to this season, also recently scored his 1,000th career point in a 65-59 win over Marion County on Dec. 20. Peterson originally hails from Brooklyn, New York and previously played for Life Christian Academy in Virginia.