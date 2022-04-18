WHITESBURG, Ky. — Belfry softball coach Ryan Chapman reached a career milestone this past Thursday as he earned his 200th career coaching win in a 4-0 victory over Paintsville.
Chapman, who is a 2004 graduate of BHS and was a standout football and baseball player, has been the head coach of the Lady Pirates since 2011.
The win over Paintsville came in the annual Wizard of Ozz Classic at Letcher County Central High School and 7th grade standout Molly Fahm fired a complete game shutout.
Fahm only allowed two hits the entire game and struck out eight Lady Tiger hitters while handing out four free passes. She also led the way at the plate as she had two singles while senior Linzee Phillips knocked in two runs with a double.
Freshman Myra Bevins finished with a single and a RBI while Isabella Howard and Cameron Childers each added singles.
Score by Innings
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3
BHS: 0 3 1 0 0 — 4 6 1
BELFRY 11 HARLAN COUNTY 3 (Thursday, April 14)
Belfry also came out on top in their second game of the Wizard of Ozz Classic on Thursday as they brought their big sticks in an 11-3 win over Harlan County.
The Lady Pirates slashed 12 base hits as a team led by sophomore catcher Natalie Fite who went a perfect 4-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Molly Fahm and Linzee Phllips each had a pair of hits with Fahm driving in two runs and Phillips sending one to the plate.
Zoey Caudill and Myra Bevins each singled and had two RBIs while Kylee Phillips singled and scored three runs. Cameron Childers also singled in the win for BHS.
Fahm once again picked up the win as she pitched 3.2 innings and allowed three runs on two hits with two Ks and a walk. Bevins pitched the final 1.1 in relief and did not allow a run.
Score by Innings
HCHS: 0 1 0 2 0 — 3 2 4
BHS: 1 3 5 2 x — 11 12 4
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9 BELFRY 7 (Monday, April 11)
The Lad Pirates suffered a tough loss in the Kentucky 2A-Section 8 Tournament on Monday night in Louisa as they gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and lost 9-7.
First baseman Cameron Childers had a big game at the plate for the Lady Pirates as she went 2-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs.
In the four run Pirate fourth inning Childers followed a RBI double by Molly Fahm up with a three-run shot to center field to give her team the 5-4 lead.
Belfry pushed two more runs across the plate in the sixth but the Lady Bulldogs erupted for the five spot in the bottom half to secure the come back win.
Natalie Fite led the way with three hits including a double while Fahm had a double, a single, and knocked in a pair. Leadoff hitter Linzee Phillips set the table all game long as she had two hits, two walks, scored three runs, and stole a base.
Fahm took the loss in the circle as she allowed the nine runs (six earned) on seven hits with six Ks and four walks.
The Lady Pirates were back in action at the Wizard of Ozz Classic in Letcher on Saturday and split their two games as they defeated Clay County 3-2 and lost to Ridgeview, Va. 10-0. Stats from those two games were not available by press time.
After picking up the trio of wins Belfry’s overall record improved to 10-4 on the season.
They were scheduled to travel to Jenkins on Monday, weather permitting.
Belfry will then be idle for the remainder of the week until playing a doubleheader on Saturday against Magoffin County and Rowan County in Salyersville.
Score by Innings
BHS: 1 0 0 0 4 2 0 — 7 8 4
LCHS: 1 0 0 3 0 5 x — 9 7 3