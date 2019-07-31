Williamson Daily News
RED JACKET - For the second consecutive year the Mingo Central football team held a long distance road running competition high atop the elevation of Miner Mountain at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium and along the King Coal Highway.
The second annual Miner Mountain 5K was held on Saturday, July 20, and saw another large turnout as more than 140 runners registered for the event.
The event is a key fundraiser for the 2016 Class AA State Champion Miners as the money raised helps purchase equipment and pay for other expenses throughout the season.
Second year coach Josh Sammons will lead Central into action for the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Pikeville in the 35th annual Community Trust Bank Pike county Bowl.