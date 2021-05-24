Both the softball and baseball teams across the region had a busy week this past week as the regular seasons wind down and postseason play quickly approaches.
Here are summaries of several of the recent games featuring area team’s from across the Tug Valley area:
TUG VALLEY 5 PIKEVILLE 3 (Softball)
A four run second inning helped Tug Valley pick up one of the biggest wins in program history in a battle of the Lady Panthers as they defeated Pikeville on the road 5-3. Autumn Hall pitched TVHS to the victory as she went the complete game allowing three runs (2 earned) on seven hits while striking out 11 batters and only walking one. Junior shortstop Cassidy Griffey led Tug Valley at the plate as she finished 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
TUG VALLEY 8 PIKE CENTRAL 0 (Softball)
Head coach Rocky Hall’s Lady Panthers picked up their second win over a Pike County, Kentucky foe in as many days on Tuesday as they went on the road and shutout Pike Central 8-0. Sophomore pitcher Kinna Justice pitched a gem against the Lady Hawks as she hurled a complete game one-hit shutout while striking out eight batters and walking none. Senior Kaitlyn Copley was the top performer at the plate in this win as she finished 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Justice, Haleigh Muncy, Amelya Wellman, and Emily Hatfield each added RBI base hits for TVHS.
TUG VALLEY 19 WAYNE 0 (Softball)
Tug Valley returned to the road last Wednesday and picked up their second straight shutout win in as many days as they rolled past the Wayne Lady Pioneers by a score of 19-0 in three innings. Hall got the win as she pitched all three innings and did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out seven batters. Hall paced Tug Valley at the plate as she went 4-4 with two doubles and six RBIs. Emily Hatfield finished 3-3 with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored while Amelya Wellman added a pair of hits to go with two RBIs. Cassidy Griffey scored three runs while Kaitlyn Copley and Kinna Justice scored two runs apiece.
WAHAMA 2 TUG VALLEY 1 (Softball) 10 innings
The Tug Valley Lady Panthers had undefeated Wahama on the brink of their first loss of the season on Thursday night but two solo home runs from the Lady Falcons, including one to tie it up in the bottom of the 7th inning, gave them the 2-1 win in a 10 inning classic. Hall was the tough luck loser for Tug Valley as she pitched all nine innings and allowed just the two runs on seven hits to go with seven Ks and three walks. Hall paced Tug Valley offensively with two hits while Kinna Justice had a base hit and scored the lone run for Tug Valley and Kaitlyn Copley added a single. Mikie Leaving got the win for Wahama as she went all 10 innings and allowed the one run on four hits while striking out 13 batters and walking three. She also hit the walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning and give her team the win.
POCA 4 TUG VALLEY 1 (Softball)
The Tug Valley Panthers went back on the road once again on Friday and couldn’t get their offense going against Class AA Poca as the Dots came away with the 4-1 in. TVHS mustered five hots offensively on the day led by Haleigh Muncy’s two hit performance. Emily Hatfield, Cassidy Griffey, and Kinna Justice each added doubles to the cause offensively. Hatfield doubles home Griffey in the 5th inning which was the lone run for TVHS. Justice took the loss in the circle for Tug Valley as she started the game and went three innings allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks. Hall pitched the final three innings allowing two runs (1 earned) on three hits to go with two strikeouts and a walk.
PIKE CENTRAL 13 TUG VALLEY 6 (Baseball)
Tug Valley made too many mistakes defensively against Pike Central on Friday night as the Hawks came away with the 13-6 win despite only having five base hits for the game. In the game, the Panthers committed six errors as only three of Pike Central’s 13 runs were earned. Conner Lackey led TVHS at the plate as he went 3-3 on the day with two RBIs. Justin Hall was handed the loss on the mound as he went three innings and allowed eight runs, only two earned, on three hits with four walks and one strikeout.
TUG VALLEY 11 EAST RIDGE 7 (Baseball)
Tug Valley scored eight runs in the first two innings of play against visiting East Ridge on Saturday morning and never looked back as they cruised to an 11-7 victory. Nick Alley knocked home two runs with a triple in the win while Tanner Kirk plated two with an RBI double for TVHS. Hunter Ooten also lined a run scoring triple for coach Teddy Hall and 3rd baseman Corey Wilson knocked home two runs with a single. Justin Hall and Conner Lackey added RBI base hits for TVHS. Freshman Zack Hall picked up the win as he went 3.2 innings on the bump and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out two batters. Alex Vance pitched 2.1 innings of no hit ball to go with three strikeouts and two walks. Alley finished the game pitching the final inning allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.
TUG VALLEY 14 EAST RIDGE 8 (Baseball)
The silver-and-black once again wasted zero time jumping all over the East Ridge pitching in game two of the doubleheader as they scored eight runs in the first two innings and then added three in both the third and the fourth inning and came away with the six run win. Alex Vance paced Tug at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double and three runs scored. Justin Hall (2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs), Hunter Ooten (2-2, 2 BB, 2 RBI), Nick Alley (1-2, 2 RBI), Dakota Ooten (1-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs), Tanner Kirk (triple, 2 BB, 1 RBI, 2 runs), Ashton Smith (1-3, RBI), and Conner Lackey (2 RBI) all contributed offensively for TVHS. Ooten got the win pitching as he went three innings allowing seven runs, three earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking six. Alley finished out the game going two innings allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. The win improved TVHS to 8-15 on the 2021 season.
BELFRY 11 MINGO CENTRAL 0 (Softball)
The Belfry Lady Pirates shutout winless Mingo Central on Thursday night as 7th grader Molly Fahm shut the Lady Miners out in an 11-0 win in five innings. Fahm went all five innings in the win and only allowed two base hits. Linzee Phillips led BHS at the late as she went 4-4 with two RBI, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. Natalie Fite went 2-3 with four RBI and two runs while Fahm also added a pair of hits to go with two RBIs.
BELFRY 10 MINGO CENTRAL 3 (Softball)
Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Lady Pirates secured the season sweep over local rival Mingo Central as they took the win in the second game of the twin-bill by a score of 10-3. Linzee Phillips once again wreaked havoc on the Lady Miners as she went 4-5 at the plate with two runs scored and picked up six stolen bases. Natalie Fite added two base hits and three RBIs for BHS while Kylee Phillips also finished with two base hits and drone in a run.
LETCHER COUNTY 4 BELFRY 1 (Softball)
The Belfry Lady Pirates couldn’t get any offense going against Letcher County on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Cougars came away with the 4-1 win. First baseman Cameron Childers had the only two hits of the game for BHS and knocked home Natalie Fite for the Pirates only run. 7th grader Molly Fahm took the loss going the complete game allowing the four runs, two earned, on nine hits while striking out one batter and walking four.
NOTE: Area coaches are asked to send game scores and stat reports to reporter Jarrid McCormick by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.