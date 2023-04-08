This is a roundup of local high school softball and baseball games that have been played in the past week.
MINGO CENTRAL SOFTBALL 13 WESTSIDE 1 (Thursday, April 6)
Mingo Central earned a season sweep over Westside on Thursday night as they traveled to Clear Fork and left with a 13-1 win in five innings.
Mingo Central jumped ahead early and never looked back as they scored a pair of runs in the first inning, added six more in the second, and plated five runs in the third to take a 13-1 lead.
Nearly all of the Lady Miner batters got in on the action as eight of the nine starters in the lineup finished with a hit.
Annie White led the way as she went 3-4 with three runs and an RBI while Ava Williams went 2-3 with three runs and two RBIs.
Mackendrick Hammond and Lexi Hager also both went 2-3 and smacked a double to go with a pair of runs batted in while Kaylin Joplin and Gianna Akers both went 2-4 with Akers driving in three runs and Joplin knocking in a pair. Joplin matched White and Williams run total by crossing the plate three times while one of Akers hits were a double.
Hailey Williams and Kiarra Workman each added a single and brought home a run to round out the offense for Mingo.
Ava Williams started and got the win in the circle as she went three innings and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Freshman Aubrey Plummer pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three batters.
Mingo Central improved their record to 5-8 on the season.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 2 6 5 0 0 - 13
WHS: 1 0 0 0 0 - 1
MINGO CENTRAL SOFTBALL 16 MARTIN COUNTY 6 (Saturday, April 8)
The Lady Miners broke out their hitting shoes in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday as they topped Martin County 16-7.
Ava Williams earned the win in the circle as she went the complete game and struck out six Lady Cardinals.
Gianna Akers led at the plate as she was 3-3 with a double and two runs scored while Aubrey Plummer was 3-5 with a double of her own.
Mackendrick Hammond and Hailey Williams both had two hits with one of Hammond's being a double and Williams scored two runs. Kaylin Joplin had a single, walked three times, and scored three runs while Annie White had a triple and Lexi Hager doubled.
Ava Williams and Kiara Workman singled to round out the offense.
Score by Innings
MINGO: 2 1 6 2 0 0 5 - 16
MARTIN: 0 0 1 0 6 0 0 - 7
MINGO CENTRAL SOFTBALL 9 MARTIN COUNTY 6 (Saturday, April 8)
In game two of the doubleheader freshman Aubrey Plummer delivered a solid pitching performance for the Lady Miners in a 9-6 win.
Plummer went the complete game and struck out four Lady Cardinals on the night.
Annie White went 2-5 with a homer to lead Mingo while Plummer helped her own cause with a pair of singles. Hailey Williams added a double while Ava Williams, Mackendrick Hammond, Kaylin Joplin, and Katelyn Blankenship had singles.
The three straight win for the Lady Miners increases their win total to 7-8.
Score by Innings
MINGO: 0 0 0 3 0 4 2 - 9
MARTIN: 1 1 0 2 2 0 0 - 6
BELFRY BASEBALL 9 EAST RIDGE 1 (Thursday, April 6)
Belfry picked up an easy win over Pike County foe East Ridge on Thursday night as they got a complete game from Jonah Adkins in a 9-1 win.
Adkins fired all seven innings for Belfry as the southpaw allowed just one unearned run on four hits with 10 punchouts and no walks. He needed just 89 pitches to complete the game.
Belfry plated four runs in the second inning and then added three more in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. They then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Steven Banks went 2-3 with an RBI and four stolen bases to lead the way for Belfry while twin brother Jonathan Banks added a run scoring double.
Isaiah Stanley had a RBI single for the Pirates while Chase Varney and Noah Brown also had singles. Bryce Hagy scored two runs after drawing two free passes.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 4 0 3 1 1 0 - 9 5 3
ERHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 4 9
BELFRY BASEBALL 5 BETSY LAYNE 1 (Friday, April 7)
The Pirates earned their third straight win on Friday night as Chase Varney and Noah Brown provided good pitching performances in a 5-1 win over Besty Layne.
Varney started the game and lasted four innings to get the win striking out nine batters while allowing only three hits and no walks. Brown came in in relief and pitched two hitless innings while fanning three batters.
Senior catcher Devin Jude went a perfect 3-3 at the plate with an RBI while Brown went 2-2 with an RBI double. Chase Varney helped his own cause with an RBI single while Isaiah Stanley doubled, and Steven Banks added a single.
8th grader Carter Jude pitched the final inning and gave up one run on one hit.
Score by Innings
BLHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 4 1
BHS: 0 2 0 2 1 0 x - 5 8 2
BELFRY BASEBALL 10 KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 6 (Saturday, April 8)
The Pirates picked up their fifth straight win on Saturday in the Tim Short Classic as they topped host Knott County Central by a final of 10-6.
Lefty Jonathan Banks earned another win on the mound as he fired six strong innings allowing only three runs on six hits while fanning seven batters and walking four.
Jonah Adkins led Belfry at the plate as he went 2-4 with a double and four RBIs. Jake Varney went 2-3 with a double and scored a team high three runs while Isaiah Stanley had a pair of singles and brought in a run.
8th grader Bryce Hagy had an RBI single while Devin Jude singled and recorded an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Jonathan Banks also had a single and scored a run to round out the offense for BHS.
Noah Brown came in to pick up the save for Belfry as he retired a batter without allowing a base runner.
Belfry's record improved to 8-5 on the season.
BELFRY SOFTBALL 16 PHELPS 1 (Thursday, April 6)
Belfry's Molly Fahm tossed her fourth no-hitter of the season on Thursday night as the Lady Pirates secured a season sweep over district foe Phelps 16-1.
Fahm struck out 12 batters over five innings and only walked one batter giving up a single unearned run.
Belfry's Makaylin Meade slugged a three-run homer in the win as she finished 2-4 at the plate. Fahm also went 2-4 with a double and drove in a team high three runs.
Senior Sydney Stafford also had two hits including a double and knocked home a pair while Bell Howard and Myra Bevins both singled. Bevins led BHS with three runs while Zoey Caudill walked twice and scored a pair.
Riley Spann took the loss for Phelps as she gave up seven runs over 4.2 innings but struck out 10 batters.
Score by Innings
BHS: 9 0 5 0 2 - 16 8 1
PHS: 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 0 6
BELFRY SOTBALL 23 KNOTT COUNTY 13 (Friday, April 7)
Belfry's Molly Fahm had another huge day at the plate in the Lady Pirates 23-13 win at Knott County as she went 5-6 at the plate with a three-run homer, a double, and a team high seven RBIs.
Myra Bevins and Abbi Vipperman each had three singles with Bevins scoring a team high four runs and Vipperman crossing the plate three times.
Zoey Caudill went 2-4 with two RBIs and also scored three runs while Natalie Fite had a double, knocked home four runs, and scored three times. Senior Takara May and Makaylin Meade added a RBI single while Bell Howard also singled.
Belfry had 17 base hits as a team.
Bevins earned the win in the circle as she went six innings and gave up 13 runs, only three of them earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and nine walks. Belfry committed six errors behind her.
Belfry's record improved to 8-3 on the season as they are winners of five straight.
Score by Innings
BHS: 8 5 1 0 5 4 - 23 17 6
KCHS: 0 6 0 4 3 0 - 13 6 7