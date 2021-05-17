BELFRY SWEEPS TWIN-BILL OVER PHELPS: The Belfry Pirates picked up a district win against Phelps in the first of two games this past Thursday at Hornet Field as the red-and-white secured a 7-2 win.
Riley Dotson led off the game for the Hornets with a solo home run to left to give his team a 1-0 lead. Belfry senior Gage Fields followed suit in the top of the 3rd with a solo shot of his own to tie the game up at one apiece.
In the top of the 5th, Pirate slugger Jake Varney put the game away for good as he belted a three-run shot to left to give BHS the 4-1 lead.
Jonathan Banks, Steven Banks, and Devin Jude each had RBI base knocks in the 7th to help reach the final tally of 7-2.
Senior Chase Justice was given the win for Belfry as he went four innings allowing one run on just two hits while striking out three and walking none. Varney secured the save pitching the final 1 1/3rd innings without allowing a hit.
Caleb Dotson was handed the loss.
In game two, the Pirates pulled away late scoring all 12 of their runs from the 5th inning on in what was a 12-2 win.
Varney led the offensive attack with three base hits, two doubles, and a RBI while Noah Brown finished 2-3 with two runs knocked in. Just and Wyatt Webb each had a pair of hits as well for BHS.
For Phelps, Dominick Francis had a RBI triple in the first inning and scored a run in the fifth.
Southpaw Jonah Adkins picked up the win on the mound for Belfry as he went five innings allowing two runs, one earned, on just three hits while striking out five and walking two. Jonathan Banks pitched the final inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Dawson McCoy was given the loss for PHS.
The Pirates played a pair of games over the weekend in their annual Jim Vaughan Smith Classic. They lost the first game to North Bullit 12-6 and was blasted by Russell 21-7 in the nightcap. Earlier in the week the Pirates defeated Mingo Central 12-1 and lost to Hazard 2-1 on the road in nine innings. They sit with a 14-11 record on the season.
TUG VALLEY 10 VAN 7: Tug Valley picked up a key sectional win on Friday night on the road at Van as they scored in all but one inning in route to the 10-7 win.
The Panthers scored a single run in the first inning, two in the second, four in the fourth, and single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings on the way to the three-run win.
Justin Hall led the Tug Valley offensive attack as he smacked a pair of doubles and drove home a run while senior Shane Russell continued his hot hitting with another two hit performance, including a two RBI double.
Alex Vance also had a pair of hits, two runs scored, and a RBI for TVHS while winning pitcher Corey Wilson chipped in a single.
On the mound, Wilson went three innings allowing four runs, two earned, on just three hits while striking out four. Tanner Kirk picked up the save coming in to pitch a scoreless seventh as he helped his team escape a bases loaded situation.
Hunter Ooten also pitched 1 2/3rd innings of scoreless ball without allowing a hit. He did walk five batters and struck out one. Vance started the game and went 1.1 innings allowing three runs on just two hits while striking out three batters and issuing six walks.
TUG VALLEY 7 PIKE CENTRAL 6: The Panthers returned to action on Saturday morning at Panther Mart Park and picked up what might be their most impressive win of the season with a 7-6 walk-off defeat on 15th Region opponent Pike Central.
With the game tied up at six apiece in the bottom of the 7th inning and runners on first and third with two outs, Pike Central pitcher Blake Hager faked a pickoff move towards Nick Alley at third base and turned to try and get Alex Vance at first but threw the ball over the first baseman’s head allowing Alley to scurry home to score the winning run.
The Panthers had a big four-run bottom of the third inning in the win to take a 4-3 lead and tacked on single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.
Coach Teddy Hall’s team had eight hits on the day, all singles, with Hunter Ooten leading the way with two knocks and a RBI.
Conner Lackey and Dakota Ooten each had singles and knocked in a run for Tug Valley while Vance, Kirk, Justin Hall, and Alley each contributed base hits. Russell also recorded an RBI in the win.
Zach Hall was handed the win in the game as he pitched 0.2 innings and allowed one unearned. He walked a batter.
Lackey was the starting pitcher and went 6.1 innings before having to be pulled due to pitch count. He was handed a no-decision after firing 6.1 innings allowing five runs, two earned, on just five hits while striking out six batters and walking four.
After the pair of wins to close out the week, the Panthers improved their 2021 mark to 5-12 on the season.