WILLIAMSON — Around 500 people came out to watch pro wrestling make its return to the Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday.
The event was dubbed the Rock N Roll Express Farewell Tour as the WWE Hall of Fame tag team made their return to the historic venue for the first time in almost 40 years.
Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said in a Facebook post that they were pleased with the turnout and were planning to continue hosting pro wrestling at the fieldhouse in the future.
“We would like to say thanks to our community and visitors for coming out and supporting this event,” Dean said. “Get ready for many more professional wrestling events that we will be having at the Historic Williamson Field House.
“We had a good crowd for a come back event of this type. We would like to say a special thanks to our wrestlers who made this happen and a thank you to our partnership.”
Other wrestlers making appearances were former Former NWA Heavyweight Champion Tommy “Wildifire” Rich, Mr. Hughes, “Golden Boy” Chic Donovan, and others. “We had many visitors outside of our area that traveled a great distance to be with us tonight,” Dean said. “One lady drove 5 hours to be with us. Events like this will support our local economy and will play a role in our tourism industry.”
Dean told fans to mark their calendars as the next wrestling event is already scheduled for Nov. 12. An announcement with more information will be announced in the coming weeks.