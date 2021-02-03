AFLEX, Ky. — Mallory Roberts, a senior at Mingo Central High School, signed a letter of intent to Fairmont State University on Saturday at the Legacy Elite All-Star and Tumbling center in Aflex, Kentucky.
Roberts signed a commitment be a member of the Acrobatics and Tumbling team at FSU beginning this Fall. She said she had been involved in gymnastics and cheer since the age of three and has always had a goal of competing at the collegiate level.
“I’ve always wanted to do some kind of cheerleading, gymnastics, or something along those lines in college,” Roberts said. “It’s like a dream come true. It doesn’t feel real, it’s so exciting.”
Legacy Elite All-Star and Tumbling owner and former Mingo Central and Tug Valley cheerleading coach Tara Ellis said that Roberts is the type of athlete that every coach dreams of having the chance to coach.
“Having an athlete like Mallory is what a coaches dream is of an athlete,” Ellis said. “Not only is she a coachable athlete but she pushes herself. She’s hard on herself, sometimes too hard on herself...She trains hard, she prepares her body, she comes in extra, and she’s also a top notch student in the classroom. She is what every coach would want as that example for the rest of the team.”
Roberts cheered her freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons at MCHS under the tutelage of Ellis but competed and trained during her senior season at Legacy Elite due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and public schools.
She said she chose FSU over West Liberty University after recently going on a visit and falling in love with the school.
“I’ve always to go to a smaller school, somewhere where I could get to know my professors better and be a name and not just a number,” Roberts said. “I was actually looking into West Liberty but after I visited Fairmont’s campus I just fell in love with it...it felt like home and somewhere I could spend the next 4-6 years.”
Fairmont State Acro and Tumbling is a member of the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA). Acrobatics and Tumbling was recently recognized as NCAA sport in June of 2020.
FSU Acro and Tumbling competes against the likes of Baylor University, University of Oregon, and Azusa Pacific University among many others.
Roberts resides in Wharncliffe with her Theresa Hatfield and step-dad Billy Hatfield. She said she plans on declaring a major of nursing this fall.
Legacy Elite All-Stars and Tumbling is a tumbling and All-Star Gym located at the old Massey Gymnasium in Aflex that offers tumbling and stunting classes and All-Star cheerleading for three separate age divisions.
To learn more about Legacy Elite, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages or call (304)-785-9663.