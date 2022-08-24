NAUGATUCK — Last year, the Tug Valley Panthers failed to make the Class A football playoffs for just the third time in the past 10 seasons, but a bevy of returning talent on both sides of the ball has head coach Hady Ford excited about a postseason run in 2022.
Ford is entering his fourth season as the head coach in Naugatuck where he has guided the Panthers to a 13-10 record in his tenure, including playoff berths his first two seasons.
“We’ve worked hard in the offseason and we’ve got a lot of players back from last year so we’ve got a positive outlook for this season. We feel like we can have a pretty good team,” Ford said.
Tug Valley returns all but three seniors from a team that went 4-6 in 2021 and Ford said this year’s team will be his most experienced he has had by far.
“All the way around, this is the most experienced team we’ve had since I’ve been here, skill guys and linemen-wise,” Ford said. “Especially up front, every year I’ve had one linemen returning. So to have four starters returning and really five guys returning that have played a lot, that’s got us really excited.”
The returning big men for Tug Valley are senior Jonathan Wagoner along with juniors Jonathan Jones, Luke Bartrum, and Josh Messer who are all back to retain their starting spots.
According to Ford, the fifth starter at left tackle will be sophomore Dakoda Walker who also has game experience as he saw action as a part-time starter at center during his freshman season.
The front five for the Panthers will be blocking for sophomore quarterback Elijah Fluty who is returning as the starting signal caller this season.
Fluty did not start the 2021 season as the QB as he played running back early on, but he moved into the starting role under center for the last several games. Fluty passed for 715 yards and eight TDs through the air while running for 285 yards and five more scores on the ground.
The Panthers will have to replace an all-state running back in Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk, who ran for 1,100 yards and 10 scores in nine games.
Stepping in at the halfback position this season will be two young faces as sophomore Adam Slone and freshman Bryson Elia will both see time in the backfield with Elia also working in the slot.
Just like a season ago, Tug Valley will once again be deep at the wide receiver position as they have several big-bodied pass catchers on the squad in 2022.
Junior Buddy Marcum (6’4”, 235 lbs.) will be switching over to the tight end/H-back position in Ford’s offense and at the wide receiver position several players are returning from a season ago, including leading receiver Tanner Urconis (258 yds, 4 TDs) along with juniors Dakota Ooten (6-3, 180) and Riley Burton (6-3, 185) and sophomores Ashton Davis (6-1, 190) and Brady Brewer (6-2, 185).
“We’re probably about seven deep on receivers,” Ford said. “We’ve got great size at that spot, we can go five or six deep at 6-2 or 6-3. And any of those guys I feel like can have a blow up game at any point. We got that much potential, just got to put the work in. Guys are competing hard at those spots.”
On the defensive line, Marcum, Bartrum, Wagoner, Jones, Messer, and transfer Gage Preece are all going to see playing time while Davis and Burton will be seeing time at defensive end.
In the secondary, guys like junior Paul Preece along with Urconis, Elia, Ooten, and Brewer will all be competing for time.
Back at linebacker will be Slone, who led the team with 60 tackles as a freshman and picked off two passes. He is expected to be a leader at that spot. Also seeing time at linebacker will be Fluty, Austin Smith, and Jaxon Nenni-Mills.
“We don’t have as much depth at linebacker as we do up front or in the secondary on defense,” Ford said. “We’re seven or eight deep on defensive line. Then in the secondary we’re deep and got guys fighting for spots just like at receiver. The best man at those spots is going to play, they are going to have to fight for it.”
Having his most experienced team entering into his fourth season, Ford and the rest of the staff expect to be back in the postseason once November rolls around.
“We’re expecting to make it back to the playoffs this year,” Ford said. “I would be disappointed if we don’t. I feel like we’ve got the potential and we got the attitudes to where they are ready to fight for it and they are ready to win. Barring a bunch of injuries I think we can make a pretty good push for it.”