Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Last year, the Tug Valley Panthers failed to make the Class A football playoffs for just the third time in the past 10 seasons, but a bevy of returning talent on both sides of the ball has head coach Hady Ford excited about a postseason run in 2022.

Ford is entering his fourth season as the head coach in Naugatuck where he has guided the Panthers to a 13-10 record in his tenure, including playoff berths his first two seasons.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you