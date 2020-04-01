West Virginia residents can enjoy free fishing until April 24 as Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that he was waiving the requirement to possess a fishing license for state residents to fish in state-regulated waters. Angers must practice safe social distancing and DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers my require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid drivers license, or a state issued ID.
Resident fishing license waived through April 24
