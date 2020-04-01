fishing.jpg

Bruce Curry of Delbarton, W.Va. took advantage of the beautiful weather and free fishing in the Mountain State on Friday in Pigeon Creek which runs through Mingo County and empties into the Tug River.

 Submitted photo

West Virginia residents can enjoy free fishing until April 24 as Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that he was waiving the requirement to possess a fishing license for state residents to fish in state-regulated waters. Angers must practice safe social distancing and DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers my require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid drivers license, or a state issued ID.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com