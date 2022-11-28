Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Local high school hoops teams have been practicing on the hardwoods for several weeks now in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season.

That time is here for several local squads as four area teams are set to begin their regular season this week.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you