Local high school hoops teams have been practicing on the hardwoods for several weeks now in preparation for the 2022-2023 regular season.
That time is here for several local squads as four area teams are set to begin their regular season this week.
The Phelps Hornets and head coach Brandon Ratliff will be the first area team to take the court this year as they will tip their season off on Nov. 29 at Letcher County Central.
The Hornets will return home to the McCoy Athletic Center for their home opener on Thursday, Dec. 1, in a 15th region matchup against Betsy Layne. They will play another region game the next day on Dec. 2 when they travel to Shelby Valley.
Phelps will have a senior-laden squad this season with Mason Prater, Hayden Mounts, Dawson McCoy and Corey Turnmire as well as juniors Mikey Flemings and Tyler Mitchem.
The Hornets finished 10-18 a season ago.
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, two area girls squads will tip-off their season as Mingo Central will host Charleston Catholic in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class AA while Belfry will open their season at Floyd Central. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central has every player returning from a 16-win team a season ago, including First-Team All-State guard Addie Smith, who averaged 20 ppg.
Kim Davis Smith also has seniors Madisyn Curry, Alyssa Davis and Megan Adkins back as well as sophomores Dalaney Grimmett and Bella Hall.
The Lady Miners will play their first road game on Dec. 5 at Liberty (Raleigh) and will return home on Dec. 8 to play Scott.
The Lady Pirates and head coach Kevin Deskins will have a new look squad this season as they lost nearly 90% of their scoring from a team that won 16 games last season.
Deskins will rely heavily this season on senior forward Hope Coley, who is the only returning starter from a season ago, as well as junior Jaaliyah Warren, who transferred in from Martin County.
Tennis and volleyball standout Clara McNamee also came out for the team this season and will play in the host and coach Deskins will also have to rely on several young players, including freshman Kaylor Thornsbury and AJ Hairston as well as seventh-graders Karlea Stanley, Maci Maynard and Dagan Oliver.
The Lady Pirates will play their home opener against Johnson Central on Dec. 5 and will then host Betsy Layne on Dec. 8.
The Phelps Lady Hornets also open the season this week as they will host Shelby Valley on Dec. 2. Coach Justin McCoy has every player back this season from a team that won 12 games and hopes to take another step this season.
Freshman Caleigh McCoy is back to lead the charge after she averaged 15 points last season as a freshman. Senior forward Amelia Casey will also be big for Phelps this season.
They will remain home to host Mt. View from Welch, West Virginia, on Dec. 3 and will when welcome Twin Valley to Phelps on Dec. 5.
The Belfry boys and head coach Michael Hagy will open up then season Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they welcome 15th region foe East Ridge to Pond Creek.
The Mingo Central boys and coach Stan Elkins open up next Friday at home against Class AAA Lincoln County while Tug Valley and coach Rabbit Thompson head to Class AAA Westside on the same day.
The annual Southern West Virginia High School Basketball Preview edition will be out Wednesday, Dec. 7, and it will feature in-depth previews of several area teams as well as rosters and schedules for the 2022-2023 season.
The annual edition features teams from Mingo, Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties as well as Belfry and Phelps from Pike County, Kentucky.