WILLIAMSON —The Williamson Fieldhouse saw a capacity crowd of an estimated 6,000 plus people pack inside the historic venue for the Inaugural Redneck Brawl on Saturday. March 4. Event organizer Chris Smith, who is the founder of the Rough 'N Rowdy Brawl, hosted the first-time event which saw over 25 fights, a ring girl competition, and a mullet competition. The event, which was also available on PPV, was sold out on Thursday. Cars were parked all up the way up to US 119 near the Williamson water tower as well as on nearly every street in West End down to the old Phoenix Grill. The crowd is believed to be one of the biggest, of not the biggest, in the history of the venue. Smith is in talks with Park Board Director Jarrod Dean to plan another event at the Fieldhouse in coming months.
Redneck Brawl draws estimated 6,000 plus fans to the Williamson Fieldhouse
jmccormick
