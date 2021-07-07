ASHLAND, Ky. — A recent graduate of Belfry High School has gotten the opportunity to continue his football career at the semi-pro level.
Aiden Taylor, who resides across the Tug River in Matewan, has accepted an invitation to play for the Kentucky Huskies. The Huskies are a PAFL affiliated adult minor league football team located in Ashland.
Taylor said he got the opportunity to continue his athletic career just by chance when Kentucky Huskies owner and head coach Jarrod Tyler Walker saw his highlight tape on HUDL and offered him a spot on the team.
“Coach (Jarrod) Walker contacted me and asked me what I thought about playing for them,” Taylor said. “He had watched some of my highlights on the internet and told me he felt that I could help the team a lot and help them win. So I decided to give it a shot.”
Since joining the Huskies earlier in 2021 Taylor has played in three games turning in five sacks and 20 total tackles while playing both defensive end and linebacker.
Taylor said that as of now he is just playing on the team for fun and is not getting paid but he hopes that by playing at the semi-pro level he could get looked at by some college coaches and potentially be offered a scholarship.
“I really think this could lead to something more,” Taylor said. “The more I thought about it I said, ‘ this could really help me get to college and get it paid for. And I wanted to play so I went for it.”
Taylor missed the final four games of his senior season on the gridiron at BHS as he broke his ankle against Magoffin County in the first round of the playoffs. He healed quickly however and was back in time to suit up for coach Michael Hagy and the baseball ‘Bucs.
Taylor was a member of the 2019 Class AAA State Championship Belfry squad and played his first two seasons at Mingo Central. He is currently staying busy off the field as well as he is also working at Quality Foods in McCarr.
If you’d like to catch Taylor in action, the Huskies will take the field next on Saturday, July 10 against the Cincinnati Dukes. Game time has yet to be announced but will be played at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.