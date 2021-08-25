MADISON — It’s been years since the Scott High School football team enjoyed a winning season.
It’s been seven years, in fact, with the last above .500 grid campaign coming in 2014 when the Skyhawks were 7-4 and made it to the Class AA state playoffs.
Scott has won just four games in the last three seasons, including last year’s COVID disrupted 2-7 mark.
Things are looking up, however, for the Skyhawks.
Scott has a new coach in Jeremy Dolin, a new look, a new offensive scheme and some new players who are coming out for football for the first time in years.
Everything is new.
The Skyhawks have a newly remodeled locker room and even a new color scheme as Scott has ditched the old Vegas gold and have gone to a brighter yellow-gold for its uniforms to go along with the midnight black.
The excitement and talent is definitely there and Scott hopes that translates into more wins in the coming fall gridiron season.
“There has to be excitement around a program for kids to want to be a part of it,” Dolin said.
Dolin takes over the reigns and puts on the headsets this fall in place of outgoing coach Shane Griffith.
The new Skyhawk mentor has a strategic plan — getting more athletes out for football from different sports — and getting them on board with the culture change.
Dolin has tasted success before.
He led the Danville Hawks youth football program to a 2019 championship and last year took an undefeated Madison Middle School program to a 6-0 record and a conference championship date before the game was eventually not played due to color-coded COVID-19 school map guidelines for participating counties.
Scott has a blend of returning starters, incoming freshmen and newcomers this season.
“I’m excited about the core of our returners. My goal is to compete and win football games,” Dolin said.
The Skyhawks lost leading tackler Dane Messer to graduation but also lost its leading rusher, sophomore standout Klay Matthews and his brother Kyle Matthews, a major contributor on both sides of the ball as both transferred to to Lincoln County.
“We are going to still be relatively young but we’ve got 13 seniors on the roster,” Dolin said. “We’ve had a revitalization in kids playing football. There are kids who have played other sports — baseball, basketball and soccer — who have decided to come out and play football again. Most of them have played football before in middle school or Midget League. Two of them are Landon Stone and Cavin White, who were All-Conference basketball players. Isaac Setzer, who has played soccer, is coming out to kick for us.”
Scott will have an influx of young talent on the team.
“We also have an influx of talent of kids that are coming from the middle school where it coached at last year. The middle school team has been undefeated the last two years,” Dolin said. “We ended this last season with 23 on the roster and we graduated four and lost those two kids to transfer. With 17 returners and 14 freshmen from my middle school team. That is the vicious cycle the program has been in as we’ve had to play freshmen at key positions. We need a JV program so these kids can develop.”
At quarterback, the Skyhawks return strong-armed sophomore Matt Frye, who started as a freshman last year.
“Matt has a phenomenal arm,” Dolin said. “He can throw the deep ball and he’s very accurate. He threaded the needle this summer on a couple of those 7-on-7s that we were in that a lot of older quarterbacks than him I didn’t see make. He’s talented.”
Behind Frye is Jayden Sharps, who will also likely see time at wide receiver and at safety on the defensive side of the ball.
Freshman Cole Elkins is Scott’s likely third-string and JV quarterback.
In the backfield, Scott has senior feature back Cooper Martin returning. He rushed for better than 800 yards last season, good for second on the team.
Landon Stone, basketball player who is out for football, could also see some ample carries, along with Isaac Doss, a senior, who is back on the team after taking last year off.
Cavin White, another newcomer and basketball player, likely has the nod at one of the starting receiver spots, along with Sharps and Malachi Lacy.
Freshman Carson Brenigar is likely to play some at slot receiver and out wide. Brandon Clark and Isaiah Bush, two more freshmen, are also pressing for time at wide receiver.
Sophomore Preston Cooper is Scott’s probable starter at tight end.
“He’s going to be pretty good. He’s got good hands,” Dolin said of Cooper. “He’s got a great work ethic.”
Scott looks to run a variable offense with multiple sets and hope to achieve balance with the running and passing game.
That should keep opposing team’s defenses guessing.
“We’ll be running some different formations, some traditional wing-T, but we’ll also be running out of the spread,” Dolin said. “We’ll be running under center and we’ll be running out of the shot gun. We’ll also be putting in some power packages throughout the season. We’ll tailor it to the personnel that we have. Right now, we have a lot of options. For the first time in a long time as a program we’ll be a very balanced team. We’ll have the ability to spread the ball around passing and we’ll also we strong running between the tackles.”
Another good thing for Scott is that its entire starting offensive line from last year is coming back with the return of Cody Nantz, Gavin Sutphin, Hayden Lawson, Isaiah Brown and Will Elkins.
Nantz is Scott’s center. Elkins and Lawson will likely start at tackle. Brown and Sutphin are the two starting guards.
“Those players have played a lot since their freshmen years so they have a lot of experience,” Dolin said. “We went to a 7-on-7 in Hurricane (in July) and our linemen finished third in a Big Man Challenge behind Parkersburg South and Hurricane. Then we won in a competition at Nitro. I’m excited about the players that we have up front.”
Sophomore Brandon Queen is another option for Scott at guard.
“I wish every kid had his work ethic,” Dolin said of Queen. “He’s got a motor that won’t stop.”
Some of Scott’s offensive linemen will flip over and play Iron Man on the defensive line.
“I’m hoping to not have to do that but it all depends on who is starting at guard,” Dolin said. “Nantz has the ability to be All-Conference and All-State at defensive end.”
Senior newcomer Christian Cooper, who goes 6-3, 240, is pressing for playing time at defensive end.
“I also have several D-tackles that I can rotate in and out,” Dolin said. “We definitely do not lack for size. We have a good group who can rotate in and out and stay fresh.”
Scott looks to have a “linebacker by committee” system with Brown, Cooper, Stone and Martin.
Kyle Fox and Chase Dials are other linebackers in the mix.
In the secondary, Kevin Neal and Doss, both seniors, are looking to start. Either can play corner back or safety.
Sharps and Brenigar are Scott’s primary safeties, Dolin said.
Isaac Setser, a Scott soccer team member and a junior, is likely to handle both the place kicking and punting duties on special teams.
Neal can also punt, if needed.
Scott is set to open the season on Aug. 27 at home against Herbert Hoover.
2021 Scott High School Football Roster
No. NAME CLASS POS.
78 Gavin Aguillon Jr. OL/DL
55 Gavin Bias Soph. OL/DL
74 Chayce Booth Jr. OL/DL
80 Bradley Riley Sr. RB/LB
3 Carson Brinegar Fr. WR/DB
68 Isaiah Brown Fr. WR/DB
6 Isaiah Bush Fr. WR/DB
13 Brayden Clark Fr. WR/DB
73 Kendal Clark Fr. OL/DL
22 Christian Cooper Soph. RB/DL
82 Preston Cooper Soph. TE/LB
59 Shawn Craddock Soph. OL/DL
71 Andrew Dalton Sr. OL/DL
88 Axel Davis Soph. OL/DL
66 Braxton Dempsey Fr. OL/DL
56 Chase Dials Soph. OL/LB
17 Isaac Doss Sr. RB/DB
4 Cole Elkins Fr. QB/DB
75 Will Elkins Sr. OL/DL
9 David Fennessy Fr. TE/DB
24 Kyle Fox Fr. RB/LB
7 Matt Frye Soph. QB/DB
53 Hayden Lawson Sr. OL/DL
12 Malachi Lacy Sr. WR/DB
20 Cooper Martin Sr. RB/LB
32 Carter McClung Fr. TE/DB
60 Zach McNeely Fr. OL/DL
54 Kaden Mills Soph. OL/LB
52 Ty Mitchell Fr. OL/DL
64 Cody Nantz Sr. OL/DL
27 Kevin Neal Sr. WR/DB
50 Brayden Queen Soph. OL/DL
11 Jayden Sharps Jr. WR/DB
77 Gabe Sparks Fr. OL/DL
2 Isaac Setser Jr. K/P
5 Landon Stone Sr. RB/LB
25 Caden Sutphin Fr. RB/LB
72 Gavin Sutphin Sr. OL/DL
79 Chase Toler Jr. OL/DL
65 Will Toler Fr. OL/DL
10 Cavin White Sr. WR/DB
51 Eli White Sr. OL/DL