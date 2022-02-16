WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Rangers are once again the top dogs of the middle school basketball scene in Mingo County as they captured their 4th consecutive County Championship on Saturday at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
The No. 1 seed Rangers defeated the No. 2 seed Williamson Wolfpack by a final score of 46-26 as they finished with an undefeated season.
The game was tight early on as Lenore had the 8-4 advantage after the first quarter of action but the ‘Pack rallied to tie it at 8 apiece midway through the second frame after a steal and a layup from guard Donovan Valdelamar.
Lenore ended the first half on a 5-0 spurt however as they took a 13-8 lead into halftime.
The Rangers began to separate themselves in the third quarter as they took a 26-12 lead into the fourth quarter after four straight buckets from Preston May, Bryson Elia, and Jace Hale.
After a Quentin Warren bucket cut the Lenore lead to 28-14 early in the fourth May converted on an old-fashioned three-point play on the other end to push the lead back up to 31-14.
Lenore had a balanced scoring attack on the night as they had eight different players land in the scorebook, led by May’s 14 points. Devon Maynard and Hale each scored eight points for the Rangers while Elia tossed in six.
Cameron Slone and Ashton Evans each chipped in three points for Lenore whole Jarron Holyfield and Noah Canterbury rounded out the scoring with two each.
Valdemalar led the way for Williamson with seven points, Nick Savage and Michael Hagy scored five each, Noah Newsome scored four, Bryce Hagy tossed in three, and Warren rounded out the scoring with two.
Lenore was coached this season by first year mentor Mark Blackburn while runner-up Williamson was guided by first year head coach Nathaniel Siggers.
The Burch Bulldogs claimed third place in the Mingo County tournament as they defeated Kermit in the consolation game.