Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Rangers continued their dominance of the Mingo County basketball scene as they beat Williamson 34-26 on Thursday night inside the Williamson Fieldhouse for their fifth consecutive Mingo County Championship. 

"This is just such a big win for us. We give all the respect in the world to Williamson and their program. They got a really great program," Lenore head coach Mark Blackburn said after the win "We knew it was going to be good game and knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew we'd have to make some adjustments and hit some shots and we knew they would too. We were ready for a tough game."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you