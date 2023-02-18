WILLIAMSON — The Lenore Rangers continued their dominance of the Mingo County basketball scene as they beat Williamson 34-26 on Thursday night inside the Williamson Fieldhouse for their fifth consecutive Mingo County Championship.
"This is just such a big win for us. We give all the respect in the world to Williamson and their program. They got a really great program," Lenore head coach Mark Blackburn said after the win "We knew it was going to be good game and knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew we'd have to make some adjustments and hit some shots and we knew they would too. We were ready for a tough game."
Lenore came out to start the game and quickly set the tone as they raced out to a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Coach Nate Sigger's Wolfpack followed with five straight points to cut the lead down to 9-5 but Lenore's Preston May got a putback right at the buzzer to give the Rangers a 11-5 lead going into the second quarter.
The Wolfpack had a quick run in them at the start of the second quarter as they began it on a 5-0 spurt and cut the lead to 11-0 after a free-throw by Davion Joplin.
May answered with a long three-pointer however and then Jarron Holyfield's layup gave Lenore a 16-10 lead going into halftime.
Coming out to start the second half the Rangers surged ahead to their largest lead of the night as they scored the first nine points of the third quarter and took a 25-10 lead after a nice finger roll by May.
Williamson played hard until the final whistle but never could claw their way back into the game as the Rangers secured the eight-point win.
May, who is the younger brother of former TVHS all-state basketball and football player Caleb May, led all scorers on the night with 14 points.
"What a lot of people don't know, and we don't make any excuses in our program, but he had actually hurt his leg in the Tuesday game," coach Blackburn said. "So he was probably about 70 percent tonight. But he was challenged today. He knew what we expected of him, and he came out and performed. I'm just really proud of the guys."
Jarron Holyfield was next for Lenore with six points while Cameron Slone chipped in five despite having to leave early in the game with an apparent ankle injury.
Ashton Evans and Trenton Hager each added four points for Lenore while Sawyer Heflin rounded out the scoring with a free-throw.
Quentin Warren led the way for Williamson with 12 points while Joplin was next with seven. Derek Jewell, Greg Williams, and Landon Sawyers each scored two to round out the offense for the 'Pack.
The Gilbert Lions claimed third place in the county as they defeated the Kermit Blue Devils 48-36 in the consolation game.
W: Q. Warren 12, D. Joplin 7, D. Jewell 2, G. Williams 2, L. Sawyers 2, C. Rogers 0, P. Ramsey 0
L: P. May 14, J. Holyfield 6, C. Slone 5, A. Evans 4, T. Hager 4, S. Heflin 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.