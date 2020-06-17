GOODY, Ky. — Even though Belfry seniors Adam and Austin Rahe didn’t get to suit up on the diamond for their senior seasons this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be lacing up their cleats again in the future as they signed to continue their careers with Alice Lloyd College this past week.
The twin brothers are as unique a duo as you will find as Adam throws with his right hand but bats left-handed, while Austin throws with his left hand and bats right-handed.
They began their career at Tug Valley High School where they played their freshman season, before transferring to Ambassador Christian Academy to play for coach Larry Vance during their sophomore campaigns.
Austin Rahe hit .333 with a .481 OBP in 29 games for the Eagles during the 2018 season with three doubles, two home runs, and 20 RBIs. He also went 1-0 on the mound with 14 Ks in 11 innings pitched.
Adam hit .227 in 29 games for ACA while cranking out seven doubles and driving in 17 runs. On the mound, he was one of the top pitchers for the Eagles as he went 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA and 37 Ks in 26.2 innings pitched.
After the closure of ACA, the pair transferred across the Tug River to Belfry High School for their final two seasons.
In their junior campaigns for the Pirates, Austin hit .256 with four doubles and eight RBI in only 15 games as he battled a knee injury, while Adam hit .153 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored in only 23 games, as he also battled injuries.
Adam Rahe was one of the top pitchers on the mound for coach Michael Hagy as he pitched in nine games and finished with a 3-0 record to go with a 2.47 ERA and 24 Ks in 22.2 innings pitched.
The due was poised for a breakout senior season but like high school and college players across the country, they missed out on their entire senior season due to coronavirus restrictions.
Alice Lloyd College teams are nicknamed the Eagles. The college is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the River States Conference.