NAUGATUCK — Longtime Tug Valley head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson is no stranger to leading a team to the state tournament in Charleston and winning the whole thing.
Coach Thompson guided Tug Valley to back-to-back state titles, once in 2012 when they claimed their second Class AA crown, and then again the following year when they dropped down and won their first Class A title. The Panthers won their first AA title in 1999 under Hall of Fame coach Frankie Smith.
“Anytime you go dancing it’s a good feeling,” Rabbit said after their regional win over St. Joe “I’m happy for our kids, fans, and I’m very happy for our seniors Parker (Davis) and John (Wagoner). They got to win their last one here at home and get to finish up their careers in Charleston.”
This year will mark the eighth state tournament berth for TVHS under the guidance of coach Thompson, including the year the tournament was cancelled by COVID in 2020, and 16th appearance all-time in Charleston.
“That tells me there has been a lot of good players come through here and some very successful coaches that have coached here,” Thompson said. “The Greenbrier West coach called us a factory down here, and really it is. It starts in the midget league. I’ve got very good middle school coaches. I’ve got a very good culture here. The fan base is excellent. And all of that breeds winning.”
What makes Tug Valley unique in terms of modern high school sports is the fact that they always win with home grown talent and have rarely benefited from players transferring from outside the communities of Lenore or Kermit. In Fact, Tug Valley has lost much more players to transfer over the years than they have saw come to Naugatuck.
“I guess I failed recruiting 101 in college,” coach Thompson joked. “When you accept a player in you are not only accepting that player, but you are accepting the whole family in. I try to love them up as much as I can. but this is a different culture here.”
The Panthers are heading to Charleston as one of the hottest teams in the entire state as they are winners of 18 straight and boast a record of 22-3. They received the No. 2 seed in this years Class A Tournament and will open up with No. 7 seed Wahama (17-8) on Wednesday night in the Charleston Coliseum at 7:15 p.m.
With plenty of experience at the state tourney as both a head coach and an assistant, coach Thompson is well aware that every game will present a challenge. He also knows that if the Panthers reach their ultimate goal of making it to state championship Saturday that there will likely be one team waiting on them, defending champion James Monroe.
“Everybody knows James Monroe, they’re probably a little ahead of everyone else” Thompson said. “Everybody else can beat everybody. Every game will be a test. You’ve got to take it one at a time, but we are right there in the mix with all of them. I don’t want to look too far ahead, but we just want that shot at James Monroe on Saturday.”
The Mavericks come into the state tourney with a 22-2 record and have a 15-game winning streak of their own, which features a season sweep over Class AA power Bluefield.
Coach Thompson however isn’t overlooking the opening round game against the White Falcons on Wednesday night or a potential semifinal clash at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning with the winner of No. 3 seed Tucker County (18-4) and No. 6 seed East Hardy (18-7).
He and his coaching staff, which features former state champion coach at Williamson Curt Fletcher, will keep preaching the one game at a time mentality that he knows is a key to success, especially in the postseason.
“I’m blessed with great coaches,” Thompson said. “I’ve got Tyler (Hodge) and Curt (Fletcher) and Ronnie (Blankenship) and Moose (Ledger) and Doc (Jerry Mounts). I’ve got very good coaches right here and we try to build a culture of winning.”
The high-flying Panthers have had a championship offense all season long according to their head coach and the numbers back it up, as they are averaging 72.8 points per game this season.
The defense, which was a question mark of coach Thompson’s earlier in the year, has also rose up to the occasion in particular late in the season. TVHS is allowing opponents to score 52.5 points a game good for a margin of victory of 20.3 points a contest.
The Panthers are led in scoring by talented 6’4” sophomore Joey Gollihue who is averaging 16 points a game this season along with five rebounds and two steals. Gollihue is shooting a 41 percent clip from three as he has made 61-150 shots from deep.
Senior Parker Davis is next with an average of 13.5 points a night and sophomore Ashton Davis is right behind him averaging 13 points per contest. Both of them add three assists a game while also being sharp shooters from deep.
Ashton is tops on the team from three-point range in terms of percentage as he has hit 51-120 treys for a 43 percent clip while Parker has made 39-106 attempts from deep for 37 percent.
Freshman point guard Braydun Ferris adds 7 points per game to go along with a team best 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals. He also has hit 37 percent of his three-point shots making 26-71 shots from deep on the season.
Junior Buddy Marcum starts at the center position, and he turns in 6.7 points and 5 rebounds a game while also splitting time with senior Jonathon Wagoner who averages 3.4 points and 4.2 boards a game. The two big men create a steady presence on the inside as they combine for over 10 points and 9 rebounds a game.
Sophomore Kaden Hale (4.4 ppg) comes off the bench and can provide a spark offensively as he has hit 15-36 treys on the year for a 43 percent mark. Junior Paul Preece (2.7 ppg) and freshman Bryson Elia (1.8 ppg) have also saw time for the Panthers and had an impact off the bench this season.
The Panthers have an extremely deep and talented squad that even trickles down to the junior varsity team which has only lost one game all season long.
“I’ve always tried to build up our younger kids, that’s why they play the 3rd and 4th quarters most games instead of me beating somebody 100 to whatever it is,” Thompson said. “I want those kids playing meaningful regional championship minutes so that maybe in a year or two they’ll remember that.”
Rounding out the rest of the Class A field is No. 4 seed Clay Battelle (19-6) and No. 5 seed Webster County (18-7) who play at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday morning and No. 8 seed Cameron who is set to play top-seed James Monroe on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Tucker County and East Hardy play the first Class A quarterfinal game on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. with Tug Valley and Wahama taking the court later that night in the second game of the evening session.