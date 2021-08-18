NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School has chosen a new golf coach as former Gilbert multi-sport standout Quinn Miller was hired to lead to Miner program.
Miller said that this will be his first time coaching golf but that he has been around the sport since he was a baby after being introduced to it at an early age by his late father, longtime Gilbert head coach Jerry Miller.
“My dad always took me to the golf course and taught me how to play the game. I had a club in my hand before I could walk,” Miller said. “My dad taught me basically everything I know and introduced me to the game. I fell in love with the sport when I was in 4th grade. My elementary and early middle school years we had family membership at Clearfork Valley Golf Course in Wyoming County where I learned to play the game.”
Miller said that Twisted Gun Golf Course located in nearby Wharncliffe opened up when he was in 6th grade and he went on to work at the local course for 12 summers.
“I became attached to twisted gun and it will always be a special place to me,” Miller said. “I spent most of my summers at the course working and golfing.”
While Miller was a student at Gilbert High School during from 2004 to 2008 they didn’t have a golf team.
He said he would have loved to have played golf in high school but going to a small school such as Gilbert nearly every kid who golfed played football which was rooted deep in Gilbert’s history.
“There were talks about starting a golf team up in my school days but it was just a big hurdle to overcome to sheer number of student athletes,” Miller said.
Miller said that currently he has five male members and no female members heading into the start of the 2021 season. He said that during his tenure he hopes that he can help the game of golf grow and become more popular among the Mingo County youth.
“I want to bring excitement around the area to golf and introduce children to the sport I dearly love,” Miller said. “It’s a game you can play for a very long time with friends and family. I would to build a program in area and get kids starting to golf at a young age. I want to be competitive throughout the state, but more importantly I want to introduce the kids to a game that I truly love. I hope to see the number of golfers in the area increase.”
Miller is taking over the head coaching position from previous head coach Josh Johnson, who has guided MCHS for the past few seasons.