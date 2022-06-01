WILLIAMSON — Pro Wrestling is making its return to the historic Williamson Fieldhouse this weekend.
Williamson Parks and Recreation is hosting the event which has been dubbed the Rock N Roll Express Farewell Tour on June 4 with bell time set for 7 p.m.
Williamson Parks and Rec Director Jarrod Dean said that since announcing that pro wrestling was returning to the fieldhouse that they have received tons of interest on social media and in ticket sales.
“I think the excitement to see this event coming back to the FH is that the people remember events like this being all together fun and entertaining. Some of these very wrestlers coming to this event, were at the last event in the 80’s,’ Dean said. “And I believe our customers are loving the fact the last time they attended an event like this at the historic FH were with some of these very wrestlers.”
The main event on the card, which is subject to change, features WWE Hall of Fame tag team Rock N Roll Express vs Thunderfoot 1 & 2. The Rock N Roll Express is made up of pro wrestlers Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton who have been fighting as a team since the 1980s.
The semi-main event is scheduled to be Tommy Wildfire Rich and Richie Rich vs. Mr. Hughes, Masked Soviet Superstars, and other mystery opponents.
A ladies match will pit Country Girl Daisy Mae up against Big Mama while the midget match will see Eric Smalls battle it out with Trailer Park Trash.
Other fighters that will be present are Misery, Chris Cannon, Scotty Bullwinkle, Golden Boy Chic Donavan Kerry Morton, and more.
“I ended up with this event by being contacted by a wrestler himself. A passionate person that wants to help our area,” Dean said. “So I believe this partnership will be a long lasting relationship with many different events and I’m excited to be working with such a professional and passionate partner. We have many things in the works and I’m excited for the people of our community what we will be rolling out in the coming months.”
Dean said that this is just one example of how the parks and recreation commission is attempting to diversify the use of not just the fieldhouse, but all of their facilities in the city.
“I think it’s important that we continue to innovate, develop and diversify what we do with our grounds and facilities,” Dean said. “Not every event will be packed out like others and not everyone will attend every event. That’s why we keep diversifying our efforts. That’s why we build relationships and partnerships. That is to strengthen our organization and in return that strengthens our ability to better serve our community and the region. The fieldhouse is such an iconic facility and a wonderful facility. My goal is to stretch her legs and prove we can do just about anything in that facility just like many do in other areas with similar facilities.
Dean also said that the Parks Commission is committed to developing and fostering relationships and partnerships with anyone that wants to see Williamson, Mingo County, and the entire region thrive.{/div}
“We have shifted our focus and our drive to this mentality with the goal of allowing people the opportunity to make their events come to fruition and see others make an impact in the area,” Dean said. “We all should be one ship moving forward if we all have the same goals and motives. So I say this…On WE go!”
Tickets for the event are $10 general admission, $15 for ringside, and $25 for a VIP which includes a meet-and-greet with the wrestlers. To order tickets in advance call or text 304-785-7602. Tickets will also be on sale at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday.