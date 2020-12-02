A season full of uncertainty due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic has hit the finish line with no championship games, but three champions have been declared.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission issued a statement Saturday evening that said South Charleston (Class AAA), Fairmont Senior (AA) and St. Marys (A) have won titles after the state’s color-coded risk-factor map hit a roadblock in the semifinal round of the playoffs.
Just two teams — Fairmont Senior and St. Marys — qualified on the field for the impending Super Six title games, recently moved to University of Charleston Stadium for Dec. 4-5. The four other semifinal games all had issues regarding one or both teams and their county’s COVID-19 numbers, leaving the SSAC with a predicament. That was resolved with a special meeting of its Board of Directors Saturday night and the issuing of statement by Bernie Dolan, the SSAC’s executive director.
“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE map for football, as well as for all other fall sport championship events,’’ Dolan said. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.
“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility. We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.’’
Saturday’s Department of Education color-coded map showed two counties with teams involved in the Sunday semifinals improving from orange status (can’t play) to gold (can play) — those being Cabell (AAA Cabell Midland) and Hancock (AA Oak Glen).
But their games were waylaid when Harrison County went from gold to orange, which meant Bridgeport (Midland’s opponent) and Robert C. Byrd (Oak Glen’s opponent) advanced because they had waited a week for their opponents to get in the correct color on the next map, so they were not penalized in the semifinal round.
However, because the SSAC opted to not delay the Super Six games until after next Saturday’s WVDE map, the orange status for the Harrison teams also ended their seasons, meaning none of those teams were eligible to compete next Friday or Saturday.
Due to Saturday’s map release, only two of the scheduled six semifinal games were played this weekend, both on Saturday — Fairmont Senior held off Bluefield 21-19 in AA and St. Marys topped Pendleton County 21-7 in Class A. That meant only 22 of a scheduled 45 playoff games were held this season. The rest were ruled no contests, with no forfeit victories or losses added to a team’s record.
The other Class AAA game set for Sunday, Musselman at South Charleston, didn’t come off because Berkeley County remained orange, erasing Musselman.
In Class A, Ritchie County advanced to the finals without playing in the semis because both teams in the opposite quarterfinal game on that side of the bracket — East Hardy and Tolsia — were in orange counties, so both were eliminated, sending Ritchie uncontested into the semis. Then when Ritchie County recently went to red status (highest risk), it was also eliminated. That left just one eligible Class A team standing, St. Marys.
There were several options for the SSAC to mull. It also could have vacated the playoffs entirely and not crowned any champions. It could have delayed the Super Six until some of the teams hit the right map colors — a tactic it earlier said it would avoid. Or it could have allowed the teams currently in the correct colors in AAA (South Charleston and Cabell Midland) and AA (Oak Glen and Fairmont Senior) to play for the title in those divisions, and declare St. Marys as the Class A champ.
SC coach Donnie Mays wasn’t in a celebratory mood Saturday evening about his program being named the de facto AAA champ, its fourth SSAC state title. The Black Eagles went 5-0 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in AAA and in their lone playoff game beat Princeton 57-18 in the quarterfinals.
“This is definitely not the way anybody wants to be crowned champion,’’ Mays said. “It’s been the weirdest season, and all because of the rules put in place. I’ve felt for the longest time that West Virginia has too many rules applied to too many things, and you back yourself into a corner and you can’t get out.
“Look around us at the states that finished their seasons — Ohio and Kentucky. I was watching Texas high school football with crowds of 25,000 and 30,000 and there are no issues. It’s the same thing I’ve been saying all year … It’s the most insane process of control I’ve ever seen in my life.’’
As for possibly holding up the title games, Dolan said his office was just following guidelines it had already set this year regarding delays in championship events. Earlier in November, seven teams that had qualified for the state volleyball tournament were held out because their counties were in the wrong color.
“We’ve got cheer [championships] coming up,’’ Dolan said of the Dec. 12 cheerleading tournament, “so if we did it for football, there would be teams that get knocked out next week in cheer, and they’ll want to do it the next day.’’
It capped a tumultuous week for the SSAC football playoffs. On Friday, the SSAC announced that the Super Six title games would be moving to UC Stadium Dec. 4-5 because Ohio County remained in orange on the state’s COVID maps, so it wasn’t prudent to stage games at Wheeling Island Stadium, home of the Super Six since 1994.
That sent Doug Carte, facilities manager for UC Stadium at Laidley Field, scurrying into preparations for securing food for concession stands, security, staffing and other details, only to find out a day later that there will be no games.
“Right now, I’m in good shape,’’ Carte said Saturday evening. “I would have made most of my ordering on Monday, and I can cancel what I have [ordered].’’