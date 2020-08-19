Joey Fields took over as football coach at Herbert Hoover in March and has been raring to go. The Huskies have been getting more than 45 athletes out for their summer sessions and there’s optimism all around the program.
That holds true until Fields looks at the swath COVID-19 has cut through American life — and sports — over the past five months. Then he really begins to wonder if Hoover will have a football season starting next month. Much of college football has already been shut down for the fall.
High school players in West Virginia are still 10 days away from having contact in preseason practice, which begins Monday. They’ve been socially distanced for months in workouts, yet they’re soon going to start sweating and slobbering all over each other, which could certainly aid transmission of the virus and spawn breakouts. Health officials might very well step in.
So is the Huskies’ season, set to kick off Sept. 4, careening down a one-way street to Doomsville? Fields has thought a lot about it.
“My biggest thing,’’ Fields said, “and I’ve been outspoken about it, is this: If we know we’re going to cancel, or we think we’re going to cancel, then what are we waiting on? We know there’s not going to be a vaccine coming. Are they thinking about canceling on Friday [when games start] or on [Sept.] 1st?
“We’re doing our flex days right, but kids could come out with heat stroke, and what if someone tears an ACL? So many things can happen [in practice] and if they know they’re going to cancel ... I don’t think it’s very smart. We’re following safety protocols and we want to play. These kids want to play on Sept. 4. I think our governor and our SSAC have done everything to give us the opportunity. But if the powers that be know they’re going to cancel, then they need to go ahead and do it. It’s unfortunate, but let’s take care of the kids No. 1.’’
Fields isn’t the only coach wondering about the season and if it will actually start or get shut down soon after it does start.
The coming season is a special one for George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr., who begins his 25th year leading the Patriots. He felt relieved early this week when Athletic Director Shawn Wheeler was finally able to nail down a Sept. 4 opener — even if it meant traveling five hours to play at Jefferson. GW had lost its previous opener, a home game with Ashland’s Paul Blazer, when Kentucky delayed the beginning of its season until Sept. 11.
“That was one of the reasons I was so concerned about getting an opener on [Sept. 4],’’ Edwards said, “because we had trouble getting it. Nobody wants to travel five, six hours, but I was so afraid that if we weren’t going to open that week and then school starts the next week [Sept. 8], and then if something happens, my kids don’t get a chance to play.
“Those are things I never worried about before, so I was willing to do whatever it took to give our kids an opportunity. It was an opportunity to get one, we worked hard to do it and it happened. Nobody wants to open with three away games, either, but you do what you have to.’’
Spring Valley’s Brad Dingess is another coach who realizes there are no assurances when it comes to playing during a pandemic. Dingess, who took three straight Timberwolves teams to the Class AAA title game (2016-18), intends to savor every moment with his current squad.
“We’re treating every day like it’s the last practice before the state championship game,’’ Dingess said. “You can’t take for granted that you’re going to be there tomorrow.
“I love our senior class and I’m just very thankful for every day that I get to coach them, and that’s how we’re treating it. Whether it’s weights, whether it’s running, whether it’s a flex day, we’re treating it like it’s do or die, last practice. Just being around them [matters], and that’s how you’ve go to approach every day, I think.’’
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor has seen the fate of the sport — at all levels — ping-pong back and forth all summer.
“There are just too many unknowns, and it’s kind of annoying,’’ he said. “I was watching the news when the Big Ten [shut down] and everybody was up in arms. When just a week ago, they were saying, ‘Just make a decision and we’ll live with it.’ Now it’s, ‘Why not wait another two weeks?’ If you cancel it right now and a miracle cure comes up, maybe.
“But until something changes with COVID, basically we’re all trying to live with it and play with it. But I don’t know how we’re going to have a season with the guidelines we have — it will be next to impossible. How can you play without touching each other? Or how do you play without tackling? You can’t. You’ve got to be able to hit.
“In one word, it’s just frustrating. You don’t know one day to the next. The governor is trying to do what’s best and I know he’s getting a lot of pressure from everybody on both sides. My side is: Let us go to school, let us coach, let us play. But my opinion doesn’t matter. The only one that matters is the guys up there wearing suits. If they tell us we’re going, I’m going. If they tell us we’re not, I’m not. I’m not going to go on a crusade — I’m against the world and everybody’s against us. I’m just trying to make it one day at a time.’’