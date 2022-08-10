MORGANTOWN — After concluding his team’s fifth preseason practice on Saturday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown wasn’t about to give away any permanent answers.
The truth is, he’s still searching for several of them himself.
As could be expected when summing up his Mountaineers’ first week, it was a mixed bag.
Overall, though, Brown said so far the positives have outweighed the negatives.
“Our energy, guys that have been in the program more than just this summer have a really good idea of what to do — assignment and alignment,” Brown said as he began to list the pluses. “Fundamentals are above what they normally would be, I think that goes back to our OTAs [organized team activities], so, fundamentally I like where we’re at. Situational awareness is better as well.
“We’ve got to do a better job of being able to practice full speed and not be on the ground. Part of that is that everybody on our roster is getting reps right now and so we’ve got a lot of new people but we’re on the ground too much for a quality football team. I think we need to finish plays better on both sides. That’s one thing that in conditioning nor in OTAs do you get an opportunity to do that where you really go finish plays so we need to do a better job of that.”
With the physicality slated to ramp up on Sunday and beyond, Brown said his team would get more opportunities to finish with positional evaluations set to ramp up as well.
Chief among those battles will be in the secondary and in filling out depth charts, particularly along the defensive line and at wide receiver.
But most glaringly, Brown has yet to officially name a starter at quarterback, with four players taking snaps in scrimmage situations on Saturday. J.T. Daniels, who transferred in from Georgia late in the spring, was the first on the field on Saturday, followed by Will “Goose” Crowder, true freshman Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene.
While each player only got a handful of plays during the open portion of practice, Brown said it was a mostly positive day for his signal callers.
“I thought Nicco threw the ball his best through the five practices — he’s growing, the game is starting to slow down, he has a better understanding of defensive structure and is more comfortable in the plays than he was in the spring, which is to be expected, he worked hard over the summer,” Brown said. “Goose has been solid, missed the first day but he’s been out there the last four and he’s definitely had some growth. JT has more experience than all of them. Garrett Greene had a great two-minute drive today to finish practice.”
Brown may not have set a depth chart at quarterback yet, but Daniels is largely expected to be the starter after spending two seasons at USC and Georgia. He will have two years of possible eligibility left.
The other three have no starts and very little, if any, experience. That would seem to also tilt the scales toward Daniels but also makes him more important to the development of the rest of the room.
“He’s mature, he’s older — I would say weathered, and I mean that he’s been through some real highs and he’s been through some real lows,” Brown said. “His approach is that of a veteran. He’s really intelligent, he’s smart — what I’ve really been encouraged by and it’s something we’ve kind of challenged him with early and he’s really answered, he’s been great in the meeting room. Especially with him and Nicco, they’ve gotten really close, which I think has been a real positive for Nicco.”
Lawton impresses
Among players that impressed, especially in stature, was former South Charleston defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton, who spent last season at Cincinnati before transferring to WVU during the winter.
Nowhere is WVU more experienced and likely deeper than along the defensive front with seniors Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson and Taijh Alston bringing starting experience back with a plethora of players battling for spots behind them. Brown said that fray certainly includes Lawton but that the competition along the line is fierce and will likely stay that way all season.
“That’s probably as good a battle as we have in fall camp,” Brown said. “I would put Sean Martin in there too, who has done a nice job but we’d like to play three deep up there, especially early in the year. The battle to see who those guys are going to be — I’ve been pleased with Jalen Thornton, he’s done some nice things. He’s shown his development as a player, which we need.
“[Georgia Tech transfer Mike] Lockhart, we brought him in here to play, he’s got to play his way into shape but I think that’s going to be an interesting battle and Zeiqui is definitely in the mix there. He’s put on weight, he’s gotten stronger — he’s similar in size and the ability to move with some of the guys we’ve had, not only here but at Troy and other places within the system that have been able to cause some havoc there.”
Scouting presence
Scouts from five NFL teams attended Saturday’s practice representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and New York Giants.