NEWTOWN – Point Pleasant made the trek to James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium on Friday afternoon and came away with a dominating win as they cruised past Mingo Central by a final of 56-13.

Head coach David Darst’s squad relied on a bruising ground game to run past the Miners as they rumbled for 316 yards rushing on 42 carries and scored all eight of their touchdowns on the ground.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

