NEWTOWN – Point Pleasant made the trek to James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium on Friday afternoon and came away with a dominating win as they cruised past Mingo Central by a final of 56-13.
Head coach David Darst’s squad relied on a bruising ground game to run past the Miners as they rumbled for 316 yards rushing on 42 carries and scored all eight of their touchdowns on the ground.
Four different Point Pleasant ball carriers reached the end zone on the day as the Big Black rushing attack was led by senior signal caller Evan Roach. Roach scored four times in the game with his legs and ran for a game high 127 yards on 18 carries.
Freshman back Caden Hill rumbled for 85 yards on five carries and scored the first touchdown of the night for Point as he ran in from 40-yards away on his teams first possession. Fellow freshman Brady Bowen was next with 62 yards on eight carries, and he scored on a TD run of 13 yards.
Starting tailback Gavin Jeffers scored two early touchdowns on a pair of short runs in the first quarter but was injured on a hit during the second score and had to be taken by an ambulance to Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. No update was available on his injury in the postgame.
Head coach Chase Moore’s Mingo Central squad struggled to get any offense going on the night as junior QB Chris Ross struggled to find his rhythm and tossed three interceptions.
The lone bright spot in the first half for the Miners came when Malaki Sheppard fielded a punt in stride at midfield and then zig-zagged through three Point Pleasant defenders for the 50 yard punt return to cut the score to 21-6.
Mingo Central got their second touchdown of the night during garbage time as Ross scampered into the end zone from seven yards out and the ensuing PAT made it 56-13 with three minutes left in the game.
Defensively for Point Pleasant Conner Hatten, Andrew Schoon, and Dawson Rollins each had interceptions.
Point Pleasant improved to 2-1 with the win and will return to Ohio Valley Bank Field next Friday night to play their home opener against the 3-0 Scott Skyhawks. The Miners fell to 1-1 and will remain at home next week to play Class A Man.
Mingo Central is only 1-3 all-time against the 'Billies. Man defeated the Miners 7-6 last season and won 28-24 during their last trip to Miner Mountain in 2020.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at "Buck" Harless Stadium.
PPHS (2-1): 21 21 14 0 - 56
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.