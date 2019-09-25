By JARRID McCORMICK
Williamson Daily News
GOODY, Ky. — A large 12-point buck was trapped in an office inside of Westcott’s Hardware Store in Goody, Kentucky, after it jumped through a window just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Kentucky State Police had a trooper on scene, and the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife was called, but they did not have a game warden close enough to respond. Troopers decided to put the massive deer down, as they believed it had sustained injuries before entering the store.
No employees or customers were injured inside the store.