POCA — Poca came into Friday’s Homecoming matchup with Mingo Central winless on the season, but the Dots came out blazing hot against the Miners as they scored 29 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 41-7 win at Bob Lemley Field.
“We did a really good job of getting big plays early,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. “All three phases of the game in the first quarter we played well. Offense, defense, and special teams was great tonight.
”We’re really proud of our guys and proud of our effort. They did a great job this week with their attention to detail. I thought we played really well.”
The Dots (1-4) won the coin toss to start the game, and coach Ramsey elected to take the ball first to try to get off to a fast start.
The move paid dividends as Preston Bonnet fielded the Mingo kick at his own 10-yard line and zig-zagged 90 yards through the defense for the touchdown. Jordan Wolfe ran in the two-point try, and the Dots took a quick 8-0 lead.
The Dot defense forced the Miners into a 3-and-out on their first possession, and then the Poca special teams stepped up and made another big play as freshman Keagan Gross blocked the Mingo punt to give his team the ball back at the Mingo 24-yard line.
Just a couple plays later Wolfe put Poca on the board again as he scampered in from seven yards out, and Gavin Berry’s ensuing PAT put the Dots ahead 15-0 with 10:31 still left in the first quarter.
Things got worse for the Miners (1-3) on their next possession as QB Chris Ross fumbled a snap on second down to put them in a third and long. Ross’ third down pass was intercepted as Poca’s Garrett McCormick came down with the ball to give his team the ball back at the 50-yard line.
On the next play, coach Ramsey called a deep shot as Wolfe dropped back and fired a strike to freshman receiver Jack McClanahan, who took it 50 yards untouched to the house. Berry’s PAT was true, and the Dots went ahead 22-0 with 8:17 still remaining in the first quarter.
After another Miner punt, Poca made it a perfect 4-4 on scoring chances as they moved the ball into Mingo territory on the ground, and Wolfe got his second rushing score of the half when he punched it in from two yards out. The successful PAT gave the Dots the 29-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
The Dot defense stepped up and made a big play to put more points on the board late in the first half as Bonnet picked off a Ross pass and returned the interception 25 yards for the pick six to make the score 35-0 going into halftime.
Poca added one final score on their first drive of the second half as Wolfe hit tight end Hunter Tusing for a 10-yard score to make it 41-0 with 5:35 left in the third.
Mingo Central didn’t get on the board until the 9:06 mark of the fourth quarter when fullback Jake Cline powered into the end zone from five yards out. Kendan Trent’s PAT made the score 41-7.
Wolfe amassed 251 yards of total offense in the win and had a hand in three scores. He finished 8-13 passing for 151 yards and two TDs while also running 14 times for 101 yards and another score. McClanahan was the leading receiver catching three passes for 92 yards.
“(Wolfe) did a great job tonight slowing the game down in his head and letting things come to him,” Ramsey said. “He took what they gave him and guys made plays tonight.”
Dylan Vance was the leading rusher for Mingo Central gaining 102 yards on 13 carries. Ross finished 2-11 passing for 14 yards no TDs and two interceptions.
With the win Poca improved to 1-4 on the season and will head to Sissonville next Friday for a Cardinal Conference clash while Mingo fell to 1-3 and will return home to play 5-0 Scott.
P: 91-yard kickoff return Preston Bonnet (Jordan Wolfe run) 11:43
P: 6-yard run Wolfe (Gavin Berry PAT) 9:48
P: Wolfe 50-yard pass to Jackson McClanahan (Berry PAT) 8:17
P: 1-yard run Wolfe (Berry PAT) 1:01
P: 25-yard interception return Bonnet (kick blocked) 2:04
P: Wolfe 10-yard pass to Hunter Tusing (kick blocked) 5:35
}M: 5-yard run Jake Cline (Kendon Trent PAT) 9:06
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.