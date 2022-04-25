NEWTOWN — Since Mingo Central High School opened its doors in the fall of 2011, the Miners baseball team have not have a field of their own to call home as they played home games in both Williamson and Gilbert.
That all changed on Thursday evening as the Miners hosted their first ever game on the new on-campus baseball field and they picked up a thrilling 12-9 come from behind win over East Ridge.
"It's been a long process but its finally come to fruition," former Athletic Director Dr. Ted Kinder said. "I'm just real real happy that we're able to get this completed for the kids to where they can actually play on it this year. We've tried to do this the right way and put something here than will be a jewel that we can be proud of. So we tried to do everything right and do the things that will make it a first class facility."
Kinder, who oversaw the project from the time it started in 2018 to its completion, threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game.
He said that not counting the lights which where purchased by the Mingo BOE that about half a million dollars has went into building field so far but that number would have been much higher if it wasn't for the help of volunteers in the community and donations from the community and local businesses.
"This facility would have probably cost at least three million dollars to do without community help and people donating time and equipment for this project," Dr. Kinder said.
Dugouts are next on the list of items to be completed at the new state of the art field and they will be followed by a building that will house the press box, concession stands, and restrooms for both the baseball and the adjacent softball field which was opened in 2018.
A brick backstop was built behind home plate and the school had the names of all of the donors engraved in several of the bricks as a way to recognize the people who helped see the field come to fruition.
As for the game itself, head coach Jacob Staton's Miners broke in the new field in style as they trailed 8-4 late in the game before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 12-9 come from behind win.
"Really great start for us up here on the mountain," Staton said after the win. " A lot of time, money, and effort have went into making this happen...I was a part of the first Mingo Central baseball team as a player and we didn't have this luxury...I think having this field in place is going to make our program have some stability and get more kids involved to build our program. We are a very young team so anytime we can get a win we'll take it, but to win this first one up here on the hill was definitely a little more special."
Aiden Dove picked up the win in relief for the Miners while Chris Ross came in to get the final two outs and secure the save. Senior Tyler Ooten started the game and finished with a no decision as he went 5.2 innings and allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits with seven Ks and four walks.
Senior Caleb Rogers led the Miners at the plate with three hits including a double while Dove had two hits and two RBIs. Chris Ross doubled and scored two runs while Tyler Ooten also had a single and knocked in a run.
Catcher Ryan Conley drew three walks and scored three runs for the Miners while DH Aaron Blankenship also drew three walks and had a RBI. Dylan Vance, KJ Smith, and Tyler Mitchem also had RBIs.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 0 0 6 0 1 1 1 - 9 6 3
MCHS: 2 2 0 0 0 8 x - 12 7 3
CHAPMANVILLE 5 MINGO CENTRAL 1 (Friday, April 22)
The Chapmanville baseball squad earned a win over sectional foe Mingo Central on Friday night as the Tigers two hit the Miners in a 5-1 game at Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers got the scoring started early on as they plated single runs in both the first and second innings to take a quick 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first a two-out Tyson Thompson double down the left field line scored Brody Dalton who had drew a four-pitch walk. In the second inning the Tigers scored an unearned run as Will Kirkendall was able to reach on an error by Miner shortstop Chris Ross which allowed Jacob Topping to score.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning when the Miners were able to score their lone run of the game which cut the Tiger lead to 2-1.
Outfielder Dylan Vance was able to manufacture the run all by himself as he led the inning off with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the Tiger catcher, and then came into score on a second throwing error trying to nab him at third base.
Chapmanville quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the frame a brothers Tyson and Talan Thompson both doubled. Talan's double scored Tyson as the Tigers pushed the lead to 3-1.
The orange-and-black weren't done as they added two insurance runs in the sixth inning as Brody Dalton singled in Kirkendall and then Evan Plumley was able to reach on an error by Tyler Ooten which allowed Dalton to score and push the lead to 5-1.
Braylon Moore picked up the win on the mound for Chapmanville as he went five innings and allowed the one unearned run on two hits while striking out six Miner batters to just one walk. Corey Johnson pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit while striking out four batters.
K.J. Smith took the loss for Mingo Central as he went 5.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits with two Ks.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 2 4
CRHS: 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 - 5 6 2
MINGO CENTRAL 16 TOLSIA 1 (Saturday, April 23)
The Miners redounded in a big way to end the week on Saturday as they traveled to Glenhayes and picked up a 16-1 mercy rule win over Tolsia in five innings.
The Miners took control with a big eight run second inning and then out the game away with three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Chris Ross was the winning pitcher for the Miners as he went four innings and allowed the one run on two hits with five Ks and a walk. Aiden Dove pitched the final inning and did not allow a hit while striking out one.
Caleb Rogers led the way at the plate for Mingo as he went 2-2 with a walk, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Tyler Ooten had a double and three RBIs while Dylan Vance had a double and knocked in a pair.
Ross singled and had two RBIs while Dove also singled and brought home two runs. Aaron Blankenship also singled while Julius Hatcher, KJ Smith, and Noah Blankenship each recorded RBIs.
After picking up a pair of wins Mingo Central sees their season record improve to 6-13.
This week the Miners are scheduled to host Wayne on Monday night, at Phelps on Tuesday, and at Pike Central on Saturday at noon.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 8 0 3 5 - 16 7 1
THS: 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 3