Belfry’s Jonathan Banks drains a free-throw during a game against Mountain Mission.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates snapped a 12-game losing streak on the hardwood as they earned a pair of wins this past week against Mountain Mission and Elliot County.

Pirate senior Jonathan Banks had a career game in the 66-61 win against Mountain Mission as he dominated the inside all night long and finished with 30 points and 25 rebounds. It was the first 30 point, 25 rebound game since 1970 for a Belfry player when Sam Baker scored 34 points and had 25 boards.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

