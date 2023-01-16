GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates snapped a 12-game losing streak on the hardwood as they earned a pair of wins this past week against Mountain Mission and Elliot County.
Pirate senior Jonathan Banks had a career game in the 66-61 win against Mountain Mission as he dominated the inside all night long and finished with 30 points and 25 rebounds. It was the first 30 point, 25 rebound game since 1970 for a Belfry player when Sam Baker scored 34 points and had 25 boards.
The game was tied at 15 all after the first quarter and then Pirates put distance between Mountain Mission in the second quarter when they outscored them 20-12 to take a 35-27 halftime lead.
Belfry held off a Mountain Mission rally in the second half, despite going 12-24 from the foul-line, to secure their first win since the season opener on Dec. 6 against East Ridge.
Caden Woolum joined him in double-figures with 15 points, Cody Erwin followed with seven, and Noah Brown added six. Cousins Chase and Cayden Varney each scored four points to round out the offense for BHS. Belfry outrebounded Mountain Mission 50-26 in the win.
Mountain Mission, VA (4-9) 15 12 17 17 — 61 Belfry (2-12) 15 20 14 17 — 66
MM: Leuse 8; Imani 13p; Abel 10; Cliff 10; Kaab 11; Emmanuel 7; Alex 2
B: Woolum 15; Hensley 0 (starter); Erwin 7; Brown 6; Banks 30; Ch. Varney 4; Cay. Varney 4
BELFRY 57 ELLIOT COUNTY 45 (Thursday, Jan. 12)
After not winning a game for 35 days Belfry won their second contest in two days when they traveled to Elliot County and left with a 57-45 win.
Head coach Michael Hagy’s team led 13-11 after one quarter of action but then fell behind by two at 27-25 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break it was all Belfry as they outscored Elliot 13-8 in the third to take a 38-35 lead into the fourth. Belfry put the game away in the final period as they came alive for 19 points on the offensive end.
Jonatha Banks turned in another monster double-double in the win as he finished with a game high 24 points and 17 rebounds. Eric Daniels was next on the scoresheet with 14 points and five rebounds while Cody Erwin also reached double-figures with 10 points and five boards.
Chase Varney was next with six points for BHS while Caden Woolum led with four assists without scoring a point.
Belfry improved their record to 3-12 on the season after the pair of wins and are set to play Ligon (Ky Homeschool) on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in Belfry Middle School. BHS will then play at Pike Central on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and will close out the week at Martin County on Saturday night.
Belfry (3-12) 13 12 13 19 — 57 Elliott County (2-13) 11 16 8 10 — 45{/div}
Belfry: J. Banks 24, N. Brown 2, E. Daniels 14, C. Erwin 10, Chase Varney 6, Cayden Varney 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.