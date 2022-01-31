The Belfry Pirates got off to a good start in the Michael Hagy era as they won their first two games under the guidance of their new head coach this past week.
On Tuesday night Belfry traveled to Betsy Layne and picked up a big comeback win by a final score of 60-58.
In that contest BHS was led by the duo of De’Mahjae Clark and Sal Dean. Clark led the way with 24 points while Dean had 22 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Freshman Makaden Maynard anarrowly missed double-figures with eight.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (7-6) 9 15 19 17 — 60
Betsy Layne (14-6) 10 21 12 15 — 58
Scoring
B: Dean 22; Taylor 2; Clark 24; Banks 4; Woolum 0 ; Maynard 8.
BL: Frazier 18; Robinson 17; Howell 9; Mims 9; Pente 5.
BELFRY 77 PHELPS 37 (Thursday, Jan. 27)
Two days later on Thursday night the Pirates picked up their second win of the Hagy era as they went on the road and defeated sectional foe Phelps in blowout fashion.
Dean led the way for Belfry with 20 points and eight assists while Clark followed with him 18 and Tykee Peterson tossed in 17.
Tyler Lester was next on the scoresheet with eight points for Belfry while Jonathan Banks chipped in seven points and six rebounds.
Mikey Flemings and Hayden Mounts led the way for Phelps with 10 points each.
Belfry improves to 8-6 with the wins and will be back in action again at home on Tuesday against Cordia. They are set to close out the week at Pike Central on Thursday and travel to East Ridge on Friday.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (8-6) 23 16 24 13 — 77
Phelps (6-11) 11 11 5 10 — 37
Scoring
B: Dean 20; Taylor 0; Clark 18; Banks 7; Peterson 17; Maynard 2; Hensley 3; Lester 8; Stafford 2.
P: Prater ; Mounts 10; McCoy 2; Flemings 10; Turnmire 0; Norman 6; Blankenship 3; Murphy 1.
BELFRY 63 JENKINS 31 (Girls-Wednesday, Jan. 26)
The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a home win against 15th region foe Jenkins last Wednesday night as they cruised from the opening tip to the 63-31 win.
Four Lady Pirates landed in double-figures as they were led by Jenna Sparks as she recorded a double-double finishing with a 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Linzee Phillips was next on the scoresheet with 13 points and seven assists while Cushi Fletcher recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Alyssa Varney also landed in double-figures with 10.
Belfry played two more times later in the week and suffered a pair of defeats as they went down 64-48 at Southwestern on Friday night and 69-54 at South Laurel on Saturday. Box scores from those games were not made available by press time.
The Lady Pirates record now sits at 7-13 on the season. They were set to play district foe Pike Central on Monday night before playing at Phelps on Thursday night and at Perry County Central on Friday.
BHS will wrap up the week at home on Saturday in a game against Mountain Mission.
Score by Quarters
Jenkins (5-15) 10 5 7 9 — 31
Belfry (7-11) 19 18 9 17 — 63
Scoring
J: Rose 13; Stweart 8; Brown 2; Ritchie 8; Firth 0.
B: Phillips 13; A. Varney 10; Justice 3; Sparks 15; Fletcher 12; Coley 5; Howard 3; Gooslin 2.