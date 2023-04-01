CLINTON, TN — Belfry won their final game in Saturday night in the Clinch River Challenge at Clinton County High School in Tennessee as they defeated Maryville Christian by a final score of 5-3.
The Pirates got another dandy outing from freshman ace Chase Varney as he picked up the win by firing 5.2 innings of one hit ball allowing only two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters and walking three.
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning but Belfry quickly responded to take the lead as they scored a pair in the bottom half of the frame.
Noah Brown brought in the first run on an RBI groundout and then two batters later Jonah Adkins worked a bases loaded walk to put BHS ahead 2-1.
The Pirates went on top 3-1 in the home half of the fourth when senior slugger Steven Banks belted a solo home run to deep right field.
Maryville cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the top of the sixth but Belfry answered with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 5-2.
Jonathan Banks brought home the first run on a RBI single and then later in the inning Noah Brown had a RBI knock to put the Pirates ahead by three runs.
Brown came on in relief of Varney to earn the save as he pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up an unearned run on two hits with one K.
Jonathan Banks and Brown each had two hits to lead Belfry, Steven Banks had the homer, and Isaiah Stanley, Jake Varney, Devin Jude, and Jonah Adkins all singled.
MCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 3 3
BHS: 0 0 2 1 0 2 x - 5 9 5
DAVID CROCKETT 2 BELFRY 1 (Friday, March 31)
The Belfry offense was cold in their first game at the Clinch River Challenge on Friday night as they fell to David Crockett High School by a final of 2-1.
BHS only had three hits on the night as Bryce Hagy, Jake Varney, and Isaiah Stanley all singled. Hagy scored the Pirate's lone run on the third inning when he came home from third on a double steal when Stanley swiped second.
Southpaw Jonah Adkins was the tough luck loser as he went the complete game and allowed the two runs, one earned, on seven hits with three punchouts and three walks. He was efficient with his pitches firing only 94 pitches in his seven frames.
DCHS: 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 2 7 1
BHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 3 1
POWELL 17 BELFRY 2 (Saturday, April 1)
Belfry took a lopsided defeat in their second game of the tournament on Saturday afternoon as they allowed 11 first inning runs to Powell County and lost by a final of 17-2.
Belfry had five hits in the game as Jonathan Banks doubled and Isiah Stanley, Steven Banks, Bryce Hagy, and Jake Varney all singled. Varney's single brought home one of the Pirates runs while Michael Hagy scored the other run on a double steal after reaching base on a fielder's choice.
Jonathan Banks took the loss for Belfry as he retired only one hitter and allowed six runs, two earned, on two hits with two walks and a hit batter. The Pirates committed six errors in the loss.
Belfry comes back to Pond Creek with a season record of 4-5.
