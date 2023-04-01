Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CLINTON, TN — Belfry won their final game in Saturday night in the Clinch River Challenge at Clinton County High School in Tennessee as they defeated Maryville Christian by a final score of 5-3. 

The Pirates got another dandy outing from freshman ace Chase Varney as he picked up the win by firing 5.2 innings of one hit ball allowing only two unearned runs while striking out 10 batters and walking three. 

