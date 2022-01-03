GOODY, Ky. — For the first time since 2012, the Belfry Pirates went undefeated in their annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
The 47 year tournament was played this past week over a three-day period on the campus of BHS, with the Pirates picking up wins over Unicoi County out of Tennessee by a final of 100-94, Newport 88-62, and 15th region foe Shelby Valley 80-84.
In the 'Bucs opening game of the tourney on Tuesday night, they won a high scoring affair against the Unicoi squad out of Tennessee that saw three different Belfry players score 25 or more points.
Junior guard Sal Dean led head coach Mark Thompson's squad in this win as he finished the contest with 35 points to go along with a team best nine rebounds and eight assists.
Coming into the game Dean was 25 points shy of joining the 1,000 point club for his career and he did so when he converted a three-point play the old fashioned way in the third quarter.
Following Dean in scoring was Tykee Peterson who tossed in 26 points while sophomore guard De'Mahjae Clark was right on his heels finishing with 25 points.
Belfry hit 43-80 shots in this one good for a 53.8 percent clip, including 9-18 from three-point range.
On day two of the tournament on Wednesday, the Pirates dominated the Wildcats of Newport High School as they ran away with the 22 point win.
Once again Dean, Clark, and Peterson did the bulk of the scoring for BHS as they each finished with 22 or more points.
Clark led the team with 26 points and nine assists while Dean was right behind him with 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Peterson was right behind them as he finished with 22 points.
The Pirates once again shot the ball well from the floor as they hit 35-64 shots good for a 54.7 percent mark, including 7-16 from deep.
In the finale of the three games on Thursday night, Belfry had their tightest game of the tournament as they held off 15th Region foe Shelby Valley for a four-point win.
For the third straight game the duo of Dean, Clark, and Peterson led the way for BHS and all three scored at least 20 or more points.
Dean led the team in this win as he dropped 31 points to go with six assists. Peterson was next on the scoresheet finishing with 23 points while Clark tossed in 20.
Sophomore MaKaden Maynard, who was starting in the place of Jonathan Banks who was out with an injured ankle, added six points and a team high eight boards.
Befry shot lights out in particularly from three-point range against Shelby Valley as they drilled 14-25 threes, good for a blistering mark of 56 percent. Overall they hit 30-65 shots for a 46 percent mark.
After the trio of wins Belfry sees their season record improve to 5-3. They are scheduled to return to the hardwood on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Championship. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m.
Score by Quarters (Tuesday, Dec. 28)
Unicoi County, TN (5-6) 15 19 32 28 -- 94
Belfry (3-3) 20 26 23 31 -- 100
Scoring
UC: Grant Hensley 29; Eli Johnson 27; Lucas Slagle 23; Stone Sparks 2; Bryson Peterson 8; Caleb Swinehart 5
B: Dean 35; Taylor 8; Clark 25; Banks 4; Peterson 26; Kaleb Hensley 2
Score by Quarters (Wednesday, Dec. 29)
Newport (2-8) 16 15 16 15 -- 66
Belfry (4-3) 25 18 26 19 -- 88
Scoring
N: DeShawn Anderson 2; James Turner 7; Marques Miller 17; Evan Snapp 19; Robert Sandlin 9; Kaleb Thompson 6; Noah Silverton 2
B: Dean 25; Taylor 2; Clark 26; Maynard 4; Peterson 22; Kaleb Hensley 3; Cemeron Stafford 4; Caden Cantrell 2
Score by Quarters (Thursday, Dec. 30)
Shelby Valley (7-5) 20 18 19 23 -- 80
Belfry (5-3) 12 28 21 23 -- 84
Scoring
SV: Fuller 14; Brown 11; Osborne 8; Johnson 2; Lovins 10; Phillips 24; Sykes 11
B: Dean 31; Taylor 2; Clark 20; Maynard 6; Peterson 23; Woolum 2