The Belfry Pirates hosted the 12th Annual Jim Vaughn Smith Invitational over the weekend and coach Michael Hagy's squad finished the tournament with a perfect 3-0 record.
BELFRY 10 MINGO CENTRAL 7 (Saturday, May 6)
The Pirates won a high scoring affair with cross-river rival Mingo Central to close out the tournament on Saturday as they left with a 10-7 triumph.
The Miners scored three runs to tie the game up at seven in the top of the fifth inning but BHS answered with three of their own in the bottom half and held on to put the game away.
Steven Banks went a perfect 2-2 at the plate on the day with a home run, two RBIs, and two walks while Isaiah Stanley also had a pair of hits. Noah Brown had a double, an RBI, and also walked twice while Jake Varney had a single and knocked in a pair.
Chase Varney and Michael Hagy each singled home a run while Jonathan Banks singled, walked twice, and scored a pair.
Brown earned the win in relief as he went 2.2 scoreless innings allowing only three hits with two Ks. Stanley started and went 4.1 innings allowing seven runs, five earned, on nine hits with four Ks and three walks.
Mingo Central actually outhit Belfry 12 to 10 as they were led by Tyler Mitchem and Chris Ross who each had three hits. Mitchem doubled, had an RBI, and scored twice while Ross had three singles.
Dylan Vance had a pair of hits and knocked in a run, Dylan Mounts had an RBI double, while Ryan Conley and Keziah Joplin both had RBI singles. Aaron Blankenship also had a single for the Miners.
Vance took the loss as he went 4.1 innings allowing 10 runs on eight hits with two Ks and nine walks. Ross pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.
Mingo, who also lost to Prestonsburg 12-2 in the tournament, closed out the regular season with a 9-16 record.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 1 0 1 2 3 0 0 - 7 12 1
BHS: 2 0 2 3 3 0 x - 10 10 3
BELFRY 10 PRESTONSBURG 0 (Saturday, May 6)
In their first game on Saturday the Pirates Jonah Adkins shutout region foe Prestonsburg as Belfry picked up a 10-0 win in five innings.
Adkins struck out eight batters with no walks over his five innings as he only allowed five hits.
Noah Brown went 2-3 with three RBIs to pace Belfry while Chase Varney also singled twice and knocked in a run. Steven Banks doubled, knocked in a pair, walked twice, and scored two runs while Jonathan Banks also doubled home a run, walked twice, and scored three times.
Devin Jude also had two RBIs for the Pirates while Michael Hagy added a single.
Score by Innings
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 1
BHS: 1 4 0 3 2 - 10 7 0
BELFRY 14 KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 1 (Friday, May 5)
Belfry blasted Knott County in the opening round of the Jim Vaughn Smith Invitational on Friday night as they cruised to an easy 14-1 win in five innings.
Chase Varney pitched well to pick up the win as he went all five innings allowing only the one run on two hits with eight punchouts and two walks.
The Pirates had 13 hits on the day led by Steven Banks who went 3-4 with a double and a triple, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Isaiah Stanley had a pair of hits including a double, two RBIs, and scored twice while Devin Jude also had two hits including a double and knocked in one.
Jonathan Banks was the fourth Pirate with multiple hits as he had two singles, knocked in a pair, and scored twice while Michael Hagy doubled and scored two times.
Jake Varney and Noa Brown each had RBI singles while Chase Varney rounded out the hits with a single.
Score by Innings
KCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 2 3
BHS: 4 4 4 2 x - 14 13 1
BELFRY 13 EAST RIDGE 3 (Thursday, May 4)
The Pirates picked up another five-inning win on Thursday night as they crushed visiting East Ridge 13-3.
Jonathan Banks earned this win on the mound as he went the complete game and allowed three runs on six hits with eight Ks and two walks.
Jonah Adkins went 2-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Belfry while Steven Banks also had three RBIs and a double. Isaiah Stanley tripled home a pair and scored two times while Chase Varney added two singles.
Noah Brown had singled home a pair of runs, Jonathan Banks had a RBI single, while Devin Jude and Michel Hagy also singled. Jake Varney walked three times and scored a run.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 0 0 3 0 0 - 3 6 4
BHS: 2 3 0 4 4 - 13 10 2
MARTIN COUNTY 5 BELFRY 2 (Tuesday, May 2)
Martin County suffered Belfry their only defeat of the week on Tuesday night as the Cardinals defended their home field in a 5-2 win.
Isaiah Stanley and Jake Varney both doubled for Belfry while Jonathan Banks had an RBI single. Chase Varney and Michael Hagy both singled and Steven Banks also knocked in a run to round out the offense for the Pirates.
Stanley took the loss as he went two innings allowing four runs on three hits with two Ks and two walks. Noah Brown went four innings allowing one run on three hits with four punchouts and no walks.
The Pirates boast a record of 17-11 heading into the final week of the regular season.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 2 5 2
MCHS: 0 0 4 0 1 0 x - 5 6 2