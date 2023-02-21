Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates made quick work of Phelps in Monday night's 60th District semifinal at Belfry High School as the red-and-white came away with a convincing 77-50 win. 

With the win the Pirates (9-22) advanced to the 60th District Championship game against top seed Pike Central (19-8) which will be played on Thursday night at Belfry at 7 p.m.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

