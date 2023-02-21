GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates made quick work of Phelps in Monday night's 60th District semifinal at Belfry High School as the red-and-white came away with a convincing 77-50 win.
With the win the Pirates (9-22) advanced to the 60th District Championship game against top seed Pike Central (19-8) which will be played on Thursday night at Belfry at 7 p.m.
"We set the tone early," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the win against the Hornets on Monday. "We knew they were going to come out hungry, they've got seniors just like we do, and they didn't want it to be their last game. I told the guys, 'We need to get after them right from the start and never give them one second of thought that they are in this game.' I really thought we executed our game plan today. From about the four-minute mark of the first quarter to the end of the first half I don't think we could have executed any better on both ends of the floor."
Phelps took a 3-2 lead early in the first quarter after a three from Dawson McCoy and that would be their only lead of the night as the Pirates ended the quarter on an 18-3 run to take a 20-6 lead into the second quarter.
Belfry continued to keep their foot on the gas in the second stanza as they poured in 27 points in the period and blew the game open taking a commanding 47-16 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
"Our guys just got after it," Hagy said. "We've been preaching about this ever since we turned the corner back around game 15. We kept talking about this time in our gym and representing the right way. Living in the moment in your gym and getting to play in this atmosphere. I knew they was ready yesterday when they worked out, you could just see it in their face. They made me a believer yesterday and they came out ready to play. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Phelps senior Mason Prater caught fire in the second half as he scored 25 of his game high 31 points, including eight three-pointers, but it was all for naught as Belfry cruised to the 27-point win.
The Pirates had a balanced attack as they had 11 players land in the scoring column, with four of them netting seven or more points.
Junior guard Eric Daniels, who transferred from Phelps in the offseason, led the way for Belfry against his former team as he had 18 points including 4-5 from 3-point range.
Senior guard Noah Brown hit three triples and was next with 17 points and four assists while fellow senior Cody Erwin also reached double-figures with 13 points.
Junior Caden Woolum filled up the stat sheet with seven points, six steals, and six assists while senior big man Jonathan Banks added five points and seven boards.
"Our new motto is 'we're not that same team'...We're shooting it so well from the perimeter which we weren't earlier in the year. And now that Jonathan (Banks) is back healthy we've got an inside-outside game that people have got to respect," coach Hagy said. "Earlier in the year people were doubling and tripling Jonathan because we weren't making shots. Now from the perimeter we're shooting it so well, we're a scary matchup for teams in the postseason."
McCoy narrowly missed a double-double for Phelps as he finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.
With the win Belfry not only advanced to the 60th District title game on Thursday but they also secured a spot in the upcoming 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
P: M. Prater 31, D. McCoy 9, G. Hamilton 3, H. Mounts 2, M. Flemings 2, O. Sullivan 2, C. Turnmire 1
B: E. Daniels 18, N. Brown 17, C. Erwin 13, C. Woolum 7, J. Banks 5, M. Hagy 4, K. Hensley 3, K. Deskins 3, D. Rhodes 3, D. Hall 2, Cay. Varney 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.