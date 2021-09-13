LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates soccer team made history this past week when they defeated Rowan County 6-1 to win their first even Kentucky 2A Section 8 Championship.
The Pirates jumped ahead and never looked back in the win as they had a 4-nil advantage at halftime and then cruised in the second half to the easy win.
Aiden McCoy led the way for coach Trenedy May’s club as he knocked in two goals on the day.
Four other Pirates scored a single goal in the win as Dalton Stacy, Gideon Ireson, Jasper McCoy and Isaac Elia each found the back of the net in the contest.
Aiden McCoy, Jasper McCoy, and Stacy were each credited with assists.
The Pirates were credited with 15 shots on goal while Rowan fired 14 shots. Belfry goalie Tyler Slone saved 11 of the 14 Rowan County shots on goal in the win.
With the win BHS improves their 2021 mark to a record of 3-1 and they return home to play Martin County on Tuesday, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They will play in the Kentucky State 2A Tournament for the first time in school history on Saturday at Kentucky Wesleyan University in Owensboro. The opponent for that contest had not been announced as of press time.
The Belfry Lady Pirates were also in action on the pitch this past week but they suffered a pair of defeats, losing to Lawrence County 5-1 on Sept. 8 and 11-1 to Hazard on Saturday.
Zoey Caudill scored the lone goal in both losses for the Lady Pirates while freshman goalie Jazzy Cline set a Lady Pirate record for most saves in a match with 32 saves in the loss to LCHS.
Head coach Donna Smith’s club is scheduled to play again on Thursday at Pikeville and again on Saturday at Hazard.