GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates ended the 2022 regular season with an impressive victory as they defeated 15th Region power Paintsville 6-3 in a game played on Pond Creek Friday night.
With the win the Pirates closed out the regular season with a 23-9 record, good for the second most wins in the entire region, and are playing their best ball at the right time as they ended the season with eight straight wins.
"It was a good win, we always try to schedule tournament type atmosphere the last week going into the tournament and you couldn't ask for a better opponent then these guys," "Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the win. "I can't say enough about our defense today. Usually that's been our Achilles heel but we made really good plays defensively and the pitchers threw strikes...This makes two years in a row now that we've been playing our best baseball heading into the postseason, and that's all you can ask for as a coach."
Belfry had to come back from an early hole as the visiting Tigers (20-13) scored two runs in the first on a RBI double from Baron Ratliff and a RBI single by Zack Taylor.
The Pirates wasted no time getting those runs back as with two-outs in the bottom of the inning Jake Varney and Devin Jude worked back-to-back bases loaded walks to bring in a pair and tie the game at two.
The 'Bucs went back to work in the ensuing inning as Wyatt Webb worked a leadoff walk and was followed by a Isaiah Stanley single to put two runners on base.
After a groundout by Jonathan Banks moved both runners, senior Ashton Deskins lofted a RBI single to right to give Belfry their first lead at 3-2.
The Pirates extended their lead to 4-2 as Steven Banks came up next and rolled a RBI groundout to first to score Stanley from third.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning as Ratliff worked a walk, stole second and third, and then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Gunner Collins to make it a 4-3 game.
Belfry had an answer once again as they got that run back and scored another insurance run in the bottom of the frame to take their largest lead of the game at 6-3.
Steven Banks and Noah Brown started the rally off with one-out singles and then Jake Varney was drilled by a pitch to load the bases.
Junior catcher Devin Jude was then credited with an RBI as he reached on an error by the Tiger shortstop to bring in the first run and then pitcher Jonah Adkins worked a bases-loaded RBI walk to bring in sixth run of the game for Belfry.
"That was big to immediately respond like that," Hagy said. "The two innings they scored in we did what you hope to do which is immediately answer and take that momentum right back. When that happens a couple times in a game that's kind of deflating to the opponent...And that's what you've got to do to advance in the postseason."
After responding with the two runs in the fifth inning Adkins retired the final six Paintsville hitters in order to end the game. The sophomore southpaw was credited with a save as he went three innings in relief out of the pen and allowed one run on one hit with a walk.
Hall worked the first four innings of the game to earn the win for Belfry and settled down after the two-run first to fire three scoreless frames. His final line was four innings of two run ball on four hits with five Ks and three walks.
"Pitchers threw strikes today," Hagy said. "Parker (Hall) didn't have his best stuff and I thought he was going to be out of it quick. I called time early and went out to talk to him and he answered the call, that's what you want from a senior. He grinded out four innings. And then Jonah (Adkins), who gave up a walk-off grand slam to these guys last year, he wanted revenge so I put him out there and he answered the call. That's all you can ask for. That's what makes it fun, seeing kids respond to a challenge."
The Pirates now turn to sights to the postseason as their will next take to the field in the 60th District Championship game against Pike Central which will be played in Phelps on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m.
Belfry went 2-0 against the Hawks in the regular season winning 17-1 on April 20 and 11-1 on April 25. Both teams will be advancing on to the 15th Region Tournament which will be hosted by Belfry this season.
Score by Inning
PHS: 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 3 5 0
BHS: 2 2 0 0 2 0 x - 6 4 2