BETSY LAYNE, Ky. — Belfry’s Jake Varney knocked home the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Pirates to a dramatic 8-7 win over Martin County in the 15th Region Leadoff Classic game played at Betsy Layne on Tuesday, March 15.
The Pirates had built a 6-0 lead before the Cardinals rallied to tie the game with six runs in the top of the seventh inning, highlighted by Chase Moore’s three-run homer.
Losing pitcher Chase Stacy and Dawson Mills added RBI singles.
Steven Banks doubled, scored, and batted in three for Belfry. Isaiah Stanley had three hits, including a double, and added an RBI. Varney had two hits and finished with a pair of runs batted in.
Tyler Slone was the winning pitcher for head coach Michael Hagy’s club.
Belfry suffered their first loss of the season in the 15th Region Classic on Thursday night as they fell to Prestonsburg by a final score of 9-6. No stats were made available from that game by press time.
The Pirates will be in action four times this week as they are set to begin the week on Monday at Chapmanville before hosting Tug Valley on Tuesday.
Belfry closes out the week with back-to-back road games on Thursday at Phelps and on Friday at Johnson Central.
At Stanville (15th Region Leadoff Classic)
SCORE BY INNINGS: R-H-E
MC (1-1)….000 000 601 000 — 7- 9-4
BF (1-1)…..001 014 001 001 — 8-11-6