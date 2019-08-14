GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Pirates held their first scrimmage of the 2019 season this past Friday night as the Raceland Rams made the trip down from Greenup County to CAM Stadium.
The Pirates were without a few key pieces, in particular starting quarterback/strong safety Brett Coleman and starting running back/free safety Ben Bentley. Coleman is dealing with a case of mononucleosis and will be out about four weeks while Bentley just has a sore hamstring but is expected to be ready to go by the start of the season.
Belfry was already bitten by the injury bug in preseason camp when projected starting defensive lineman Brad Lowe broke his arm and had to have season ending surgery. The Pirates will scrimmage again on Friday night at Richlands, Virginia before opening the season next Friday night, Aug. 23, at Pulaski County High School in the Don Franklin Bowl against Somerset.
