GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates got one step closer to defending their 3A state championship trophy as they made easy work of district foe Magoffin County on Friday night at Haywood Field, winning by a final score of 54-12.
With the win, the Pirates advanced to the second round of the Class 3A 2020 UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl and were scheduled to play host to Lawrence County this Friday night.
That game was cancelled however after it was announced on Sunday that a positive case of COVID-19 found within the Lawrence County football team forced the team to enter a two-week quarantine and forfeit the postseason game against the Pirates.
Due to the cancellation, the Pirates will receive a bye in the second round of the postseason and will advance onto the Regional Final round the following weekend, which will feature the final eight teams remaining in the state.
BHS is currently slated to play the winner of Bell County and Rockcastle County at home on Dec. 4 in what would be a 7 p.m. kick.
If the Bobcats win and make the trek to Pond Creek it would be a re-match of the 2019 3A State Championship game when Belfry defeated Bell 30-20 at Kroger Field to win the school’s seventh state title. It would also pit the two-winningest coaches in the history of high school football in Kentucky, as Bell County’s Dudley Hilton is second all-time in wins to Haywood.
If the Rockets, who defeated Bell County 13-7 in the regular season, can defeat the Bobcats a second time they would make the journey to BHS for only the second ever meeting against the Pirates.
Back to the opening round game this past Friday against Magoffin County, the Pirates looked like a well-oiled machine despite a two-week layoff leading up to the game as they jumped ahead to a 21-0 lead and led 42-6 going into the halftime locker rooms.
Belfry senior running back Isaac Dixon continued his monster season as he only touched the ball five times against the Hornets but made the most of his opportunities as he amassed 212 total yards and found the end zone four times.
The Kentucky Mr. Football candidate scored on runs of 35, 47, and 33 yards. Dixon also scored on a 51 yard touchdown reception on a pass from QB Brett Coleman and returned one punt for 46 yards.
For the season, he now has totaled 1,402 yards on the ground on only 99 carries while scoring 26 total touchdowns in only nine games.
Junior Brendan Rash also found the end zone as he scored on a 19 yard run in the first quarter while senior Tyler Chaffin made the most of his one carry and scampered 52 yards to the house to put BHS up 42-6 early in the second quarter.
Practically all of the starters on both sides of the ball were able to remain on the sidelines in the second half but the Pirates continued to put points on the board as freshman Dre Young and sophomore Chris Phillips each hit pay dirt on runs of two and one-yard respectively.
Defensively for Belfry, Phillips along with sophomore Blake Hurley picked off a Magoffin County pass in the second half.
The win for coach Philip Haywood gave him 454 career victories and was his 95th all-time win in the postseason, with all but three of those postseason wins coming at BHS.