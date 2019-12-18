GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates boys basketball team opened their 2019-2020 campaign with an 89-73 victory over the visiting East Ridge Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 10, inside the BHS gymnasium.
East Ridge would start the game off fast, scoring the first five points and jumping out to a 5-0 lead. However, Belfry would rally to tie the score at 10-10 on a bucket by junior forward Brett Coleman.
With 55.4 seconds left in the first quarter, Pirates freshman guard Sal Dean would steal a Warriors pass, leading to a basket by junior forward Caleb Spears to cut into the ERHS lead at 15-14.
Head coach Brody Justice’s team would lead Belfry 19-14 at the end of the first quarter. The first frame saw Dean notch four points along with two steals for BHS, along with six points and two threes to open the scoring for the Red and White by junior guard Austin Hager.
The visitors would jump out to a 30-23 advantage midway through the second quarter, but coach Mark Thompson’s team would go on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 30 thanks to a deep ball by junior guard Ben McNamee, a layup by another junior guard in Tyler Chaffin, and a basket on a hoop and harm by McNamee.
The hosts would take a 37-34 lead into the halftime locker room after a basket by McNamee and two successful free throws by Coleman. Hager would add six points and two more long distance shots in the second period, while Chaffin would get on the scoresheet with five points of his own in the second frame. Junior power forward Eli Rose lead the tribe with eight points in the first half.
In the third period, Belfry would start to pull away from East Ridge as they took their biggest lead of the game at 43-39 on a jumper by Hager. They would then get out to leads of 50-44 on a steal-and-score by Dean and then 59-47 at the end of the frame as BHS junior guard and football standout Issac Dixon was fouled and hit one of two foul shots. He would lead the Pirates in scoring in the third quarter with nine points, including a nifty step-back three with 2:15 left in the period.
The fourth quarter was dominated by Thompson’s squad as they would lead by as many as 20 in the frame at 74-54. The Warriors would cut the lead in half at 81-71 on a three ball by junior forward Jackson Potter, but that is as close as they would get the rest of the way, as Belfry would roll on to the 16 point victory in their home opener.
The Pirates won the game despite being outshot from the field, as East Ridge shot 56.9% to Belfry’s 52.6%.
BHS also lost the rebounding and assist battle, with East Ridge holding a 26-23 edge in the former category and a 15-13 edge in the latter. Belfry did, however, win the turnover battle 29-18.
Hager lead the Red and White in scoring with 18 points, and Dixon, Dean and Coleman joined him in double figures with 13, 11, and 11 points on the night, respectively. Junior forward Cameron Hess lead East Ridge in scoring with 15 points for the game.
Belfry was back in action at home on Tuesday night as the Lawrence County Bulldogs came to town, but the scores and stats were not available by press time.
Score by quarters
East RIDGE (0-2): 19 15 13 26 — 73
BELFRy (1-0): 14 23 22 30 — 89
Scoring
ERHS: C. Hess 15; D. Wellman 13; E. Rose 11; B. Stanley 8; I. Woods 7; Patton 7; J. Mills 5; B. Howell 5; H. Damron 2
BHS: A. Hager 18; I. Dixon 13; S. Dean 11; B. Coleman 11; T. Chaffin 8; B. McNamee 8; C. Spears 8; J. Thompson 6; I. Hackney 6
BELFRY 73, LETCHER COUNTY 72 (Dec. 13): GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates picked up a win in thrilling fashion on Friday, Dec. 13 against Letcher County Central as junior guard Austin Hager converted on a four-point play with 1 second on the clock to give Belfry the 73-72 win.
The Pirates were trailing by three in the closing seconds when Hager swished in a three and was fouled with only one tick on the clock to tie the game up at 72. He had ice water in his veins and drilled the free throw as Belfry secured the thrilling one point win to improve to 2-0.
Hager led Belfry in scoring with 18 points on the night, including four 3s, while junior guard Tyler Chaffin was right behind him with 14. Freshman point guard Sal Dean also reached double-figures with 11.
Senior Jax Thompson just missed double-digits as he scored nine points on a trio of 3s while Caleb Spears added eight and dished out a team high three assists.
Dylan Webb led Letcher County as he had a monster game with 24 points and 24 rebounds. The Cougars had a big advantage over the Pirates on the glass grabbing 49 rebounds compared to Belfry’s 32.
Coach Mark Thompson’s club forced LCHS into 22 turnovers on the night that resulted in some easy buckets while only turning it over 15 times themselves.
Score by quarters
Letcher Central (0-4): 16 13 17 26 — 72
Belfry (2-0): 14 19 21 19 — 73
Scoring
LC: Dylan Webb 24; Parker Williams 10; Ryan Lebrun 15; Matt Dicks 5; Joby Johnson 9; Isaac Lucas 3;
Bodie Bentley 4; Wyatt Ison 2
B: Thompson 9; Hager 18; Hackney 5; Spears 8; McNamee 2; Dean 11; Chaffin 14; Coleman 2; Dixon 4
BELFRY 66, BATH COUNTY 63 (Dec. 14): OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates got their season off to a 3-0 start on Saturday, Dec. 14 as they went on the road and defeated Bath County by a final score of 66-63.
The Pirates (3-0) came out hot as they jumped ahead to a 20-13 lead after one quarter of play, but the Wildcats outscored them 22-10 in the second stanza to take a 35-30 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break, The Pirates were outscored 17-14 in the third to fall behind 52-44 going into the final stanza.
The fourth quarter was all Belfry however as coach Mark Thompson’s club outscored the home team 22-11 in the final to rally back and pick up the three-point road win.
The Pirates were led in scoring by freshman Sal Dean as the quick point-guard scored a career high 20 points on 7-9 shooting from the field, including 6-6 from inside the three-point arc.
He was the only player to land in double figures for Belfry but they had several other players contribute as junior Isaac Dixon scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, Austin Hager added eight points, Tyler Chaffin scored seven, while Brett Coleman and Jax Thompson each finished with six. Belfry shot the ball well from the foul line hitting 14-17 shots while Bath County only connected on 16-30.
The three wins to start the season for Belfry has them sitting with a 3-0 record as they were back in action on Tuesday night in a home game against Lawrence County but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Pirates are competing in the Kentucky Bank Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Rowan County High School, They are set to play St. Francis on Friday night at 10 p.m. and Whitley County on Saturday in a 4 p.m. tip.
Score by quarters
Belfry (3-0): 20 10 14 22 — 66
Bath County (2-4): 13 22 17 11 — 63
Scoring:
B: Thompson 6; Hager 8; Spears 4; McNamee 6; Dean 20; Chaffin 7; Coleman 6; Dixon 9
BC: Brooks Williams 9; Evan Lyons 13; Ryan Leach 5; Zack Otis 14; Jacob Patton 12; Caleb Rushing 3; Devin Hunt 1; Seth Grigsby
NOTE: The Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 game reports were written by WDN reporter Jarrid McCormick.