GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak on Monday, Feb. 8 as they routed visiting Prestonsburg 88-64 in a game inside the BHS gymnasium.
7’3” junior center Bol Kuir had the best game during his career for the Pirates as he dominated the paint and recorded his first career triple-double. Kuir finished the game with 16 points. 16 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots.
Sophomore point guard Sal Dean was the team’s leading scorer totaled 17 points while DeMahjay Clark and Ben McNamee each joined Kuir and finished with 16 points.
BHS shot 35-65 in the contest good for 53.8 percent, including 2-11 from deep. They finished 16-23 from the foul line and outrebounded the Blackcats 45-25 in the game.
Prestonsburg 8 17 11 28 — 64
Belfry 19 18 21 30 — 88
P: Justice 17; Jarvis 13; Gullett 6; Rose 7; Martin 5; Salisbury 10; Little 2; Lawson 4
B: Dean 17; Clark 16; McNamee 16; Kuir 16; Savage 9; Chaffin 5; Spears 2; S. Banks 4; Varney 3
HAZARD 79 BELFRY 68
Belfry hit the road again on Saturday night as they made the trip to Perry County to play Hazard and the Bulldogs outscored the Pirates and came away with the 79-68 win.
BHS was hurt by a bad second quarter that saw Hazard outscore them 25-13 in the stanza as they took a 36-25 lead into the second half. After cutting the lead to nine at 55-46 going into the fourth, the Bulldogs pulled away down the stretch and secured the 11 point win.
Dean once again paced BHS in scoring as he dropped 21 points on the night to go with a team high nine assists. Kuir had another monster game in the paint finishing with 20 points to go with 14 boards.
After splitting the pair of games head coach Mark Thompson’s club saw their record move to 5-7 on the season.
The Pirates were back in action last night at Pike Central but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are scheduled to host district foe Phelps on Wednesday and then welcome Martin County to Pond Creek on Friday and then playing Paintsville in the night cap of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Saturday.
Belfry (5-7) 12 13 21 22 — 68
Hazard (13-3) 11 25 19 24 — 79
B: Dean 21; Clark 0; McNamee 5; Kuir 20; Savage 8; Chaffin 6; Spears 6; Brown 2
H: Wade Pelfrey 22; Max Johnson 25; Andrew Ford 12; Samuel Shoptaw 12;
Jarrett Napier 10; Cameron Caudill 2