GOODY, Ky. — After playing their first nine games of the season on the road, the Belfry Pirates picked up a win in their home opener on Tuesday night as they topped Tug Valley by a final score of 10-2. 

The Pirates broke out their hitting shoes as ten different players recorded a base hit. Belfry finished the game with 15 total base knocks. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

