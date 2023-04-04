GOODY, Ky. — After playing their first nine games of the season on the road, the Belfry Pirates picked up a win in their home opener on Tuesday night as they topped Tug Valley by a final score of 10-2.
The Pirates broke out their hitting shoes as ten different players recorded a base hit. Belfry finished the game with 15 total base knocks.
"In my opinion I thought we were the best offense in the region last year," coach Belfry Michael Hagy said after the game. "And we've yet to do that, up until tonight, to hit up and down the lineup like I know we can hit. But we've got a senior class that's got a lot of ABs, we play five seniors. Then we've got Isaiah Stanley as a sophomore that's played a lot and Jonah Adkins has a lot of ABs.
"We've got a lot of experience in our lineup, but we've just struggled up until this point hitting it. We've had some individual guys have some good games here and there, but I thought tonight up and down the lineup we hit it pretty well and hopefully that's a sign that we're going to get hot for a while."
Stanley led the Pirates with a perfect 4-4 night at the dish as he had three singled and a double while knocking in three and scoring a pair.
The Pirates scored five runs over the first two innings of the game to take a 5-0 lead and the advantage stayed the same until Tug Valley got on the board in the top of the fourth after an RBI single from Dakota Ooten.
Belfry added four more runs in the home half of the fifth inning however to take a comfortable 9-1 lead.
Pirate senior Jonathan Banks worked six strong innings on the mound to pick up the win as the southpaw struck out 12 batters while allowing just the one run on three hits with two walks. He threw only 78 pitches over his six frames.
"He was really efficient tonight," Hagy said of Banks. "He came out tonight and his ball was moving really well, and he kept the ball down. He mixed in a few sliders and a couple changeups. The key to him is his fastball, as long as he keeps it down and can throw a secondary pitch at least every other pitch, he's going to be hard to deal with from the left side. Tonight was a good outing for him. We need him to be our three of four this year if we are going to advance in the postseason."
Banks also added a pair of hits at the plate including a double and knocked in a pair to help his own cause. Senior Steven Banks went 2-4 with a double and a RBI, Devin Jude also doubled and brought home two runs, while Jonah Adkins had an RBI single.
Senior Noah Brown stroked a triple while Jake Varney, Chase Varney, Bryce Hagy, and Carter Jude all had singles.
Austin Smith started the game and took the loss for Tug Valley as he went 1.1 innings and allowed five runs on five hits with one strikeout. Conner Lackey came in and pitched 4.2 innings allowing five runs, four earned, on nine hits with three Ks and no walks.
Ooten, Julian Vance, and Gage Whitt all singled to represent the only hits of the night for the Panthers. Whitt also drew a walk in the seventh and came across after three straight wild pitches to score their second run.
Stanley pitched the final inning for Belfry and struck out three batters but allowed the one run after giving up the free pass.
For coach Hagy and the Pirates, it was a welcome site to be back at the friendly confines of Massey Energy Field after they had been road warriors for the early part of the season.
"Usually, our field us just not where I would like it to be this time of year, so we try to play most of March on the road," coach Hagy said. "Today was a surprise at about 2:45 coach (Teddy Hall) called me and said they needed to switch it because they didn't have power. I know the kids were excited because they had been wearing me out to play at home. It was good to get to actually get to start the year off at home with a win."
Belfry improved to 5-5 on the season with the win while Tug Valley fell to 1-7.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 3 4
BHS: 2 3 0 0 4 1 x - 10 14 0