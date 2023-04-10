NEWTOWN — Belfry picked up their sixth consecutive win of the season on Monday night atop Miner Mountain as they slugged their way past Mingo Central by a final score of 17-7 in six innings.
"We've started slow the whole year and somehow we've won six in a row," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the win. "We've yet to put a complete game together and I know it's going to happen. We've got these five seniors that's got so much experience, but we've not played well together at the same time yet."
The Miners jumped out to an early lead against their Tug River rival as a Chris Ross double and then a KJ Smith RBI grounder to second put coach Jacob Staton's team on top 1-0.
In the ensuing top of the third inning it was the Pirates who benefitted from a Mingo Central error as second baseman Tyler Coleman dropped a pop up that would have ended the frame and Belfry followed with four two-out runs.
Winning pitcher Noah Brown followed the error with a two-run double to center and he came into score as senior catcher Devin Jude followed him with a run scoring double to deep left.
Jonah Adkins got the final run in of the inning as he drove an RBI single to right to make it 4-1.
Mingo Central answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third however as Aiden Dove led the inning off with a double and came in to score when Dylan Vance roped a double to right center.
Vance then scurried home to make it 4-3 when Aaron Blankenship with a sharp-hit single into right field.
Belfry got those runs right back however as Bryce Hagy walked to leadoff the fourth and then later in the inning a Jake Varney RBI single made it 6-3.
In the bottom half of the fourth Mingo Central made it 6-4 as Ryan Conley stroked a double and then scored on an RBI groundout from Aiden Dove.
From that point on however it was all Belfry as the Pirates scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and then plated five runs in the ensuing sixth to pick up the 10-run mercy rule.
"We've got a team of quite a few underclassmen, and I don't think they understand the importance of limiting big innings," Mingo coach Jacon Staton said. "We had nine hits today and scored seven runs, I'm good with that. Belfry is good enough they are going to hit the ball and find gaps. So when they give us a chance to get them out we have to take advantage of that, and we didn't. That's what snowballed on us and that's why the score ended up being what it was."
In the fifth BHS benefitted from a Mingo error to score their first two runs and then Steven Banks and Devin Jude delivered RBI singles and Noah Brown brought in a run on a groundout.
In the sixth Belfry took advantage of another Mingo miscue for their first run, scored two more runs on wild pitches, and then got RBI singles from Steven Banks and Jake Varney to make it 17-5.
Mingo added two more runs in the home half of the sixth as Vance scored on a wild pitch and Blankenship brought in the other run on an RBI groundout, but it was all for naught as BHS went back to Pond Creek with the win.
Brown earned the win on the mound for Belfry as he went five innings and struck out eight Miner batters while allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits with one walk.
"He (Brown) struggled with his curve ball, and they were able to set on his fastball for a few innings. And when you are a one pitch pitcher, unless you are throwing 85 or above, kids can get the bat there," coach Hagy said. "But towards the end he started throwing some curveballs in the zone and then they were late on his fastball. But he's a senior and he did what I needed him to do today. We got Chase (Varney) and Jonah (Adkins) completely fresh tomorrow. I told him I needed him to grind it out and he did. That's what I expect from an upperclassman."
Belfry improved their record to 9-5 on the season and is set to play 15th Region power Lawrence County on Tuesday night in the Kentucky 2A Tournament for a right to play in the 2A Sectional Championship.
Mingo Central fell to 1-6 with the loss. They play East Ridge on Tuesday before doubleheaders with Mt. View on Thursday and Tolsia on Saturday.
BHS: 0 0 4 2 6 5 - 17 13 2
MCHS: 0 1 2 1 1 2 - 7 9 6
