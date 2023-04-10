Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — Belfry picked up their sixth consecutive win of the season on Monday night atop Miner Mountain as they slugged their way past Mingo Central by a final score of 17-7 in six innings. 

"We've started slow the whole year and somehow we've won six in a row," Belfry coach Michael Hagy said after the win. "We've yet to put a complete game together and I know it's going to happen. We've got these five seniors that's got so much experience, but we've not played well together at the same time yet."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings