LOG MOUNTAIN, Ky. — For the third straight postseason, the two winningest head coaches in the history of high school football in Kentucky will face off with their seasons on the line.
Belfry and head coach Philip Haywood (462 wins) will be taking his Pirates to play head coach Dudley Hilton (409 wins) and his Bell County Bobcats this Friday night in Log Mountain in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
The Bobcats (10-2) are coming off of a 28-8 win a week ago against Rockcastle County while the Pirates (6-6) kept their season alive with a 21-14 win at home against Lawrence County.
In 2019, Belfry and Bell County faced off for the first time since 1998 and did so on the states biggest stage, the Class 3A State Title game at Kroger Field.
The Pirates won that game 30-20 to claim their 7th state championship in school history as then junior Isaac Dixon was named Most Outstanding Player when he ran for 228 yards and three touchdown to lead Belfry to the win.
Belfry and Bell met up in the 3A postseason once again last season in the quarterfinal round as the Bobcats made the trek to Pond Creek this time and left with a 42-0 beatdown in which the Pirates set up a running clock.
The Bobcat defense once again had no answer for Dixon, who came back for his fifth high school season in 2021, as he totaled 204 yards rushing on only eight carries and scored four total touchdowns in the blowout win a season ago.
Belfry’s last trip to play at Bell County came all the way back in 1997, a 34-7 win by the Bobcats.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been down there to play them, but they are obviously a familiar team to us,” coach Haywood said of the Bobcats. “I think they are a much more solid team than they were last year and we will have our hands full. But it’s more about us, and it has been every week. How much we can improve from week-to-week and hopefully we can get some of our kids back on the field that weren’t able to play too much tonight.”
Bell County is led under center by two-year starter Cameron Burnett who has taken the next step for the Bobcats in 2021. Burnett has topped the 1,000 yard mark passing on the season completing 51-99 balls for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns to only two interceptions.
The Bobcats have rushed for over 3,000 yards as a team on the season and are led in that category by junior Dawson Woolum who has gained 1,540 yards and 20 touchdowns on 218 attempts.
Sophomore back Daniel Thomas has stepped up and provided a second option on the ground for Bell this season as he has gained 714 yards and added 10 more touchdowns to help Bell get back into the double-digit win column.
Defensively Bell is led by Ethan Raby as he has turned in a team best 99 tackles this season. Thomas follows him with 96 stops while Woolum and Hayden Dameron are next with 74.
Burnett also plays extensively on the defensive side of the ball and leads the team in interceptions on the season with five.
The Pirates are winners of three straight over the Bobcats but trail in the all-time series overall with a 4-5 record. Belfry is only 1-3 all-time in games played at Log Mountain, with their lone win coming by a final of 7-0 in the postseason of 1995.
With the win the Pirates will advance to the Class 3A semifinal round for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons overall.