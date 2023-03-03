PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Belfry saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Tournament as Lawrence County sent them home with a 65-45 loss inside Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The loss for Belfry sees their season come to a close with a 9-24 record as they failed to win double-digit games for the first time since the 2018-2019 season when they went 8-22.
The game against the Bulldogs was tight for the first half of action as Belfry actually held a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter of play thanks in part to a pair of treys from seniors Noah Brown and Cody Erwin.
Coach Michael Hagy's Pirates lost the lead in the second quarter as they were outscored 16-11 but they still were only down by four going into the half as they trailed 24-20.
Lawrence County blew the game wide open in the third quarter as they dominated it outpacing the Pirates 25-13 to take a 49-33 lead into the fourth.
In the decisive final quarter the 'Dogs topped belfry 16-12 to pull away for the 20-point win.
Senior guard Cody Erwin paced Belfry in scoring with 16 points including a trio of three-pointers while junior Caden Woolum joined him in double-figures with 13.
Senior Noah Brown was next with seven points, freshman Cayden Varney chipped in four, while senior Jonathan Banks scored three points and led the way with 10 rebounds. Guard Eric Daniels rounded out the offense with two points.
Andrew Bloomfield led all scorers on the night with 20 points for Lawrence County while Kaden Gillispie was next with 13 and Logan Ratliff scored 12.
B: C. Erwin 16, C. Woolum 13, N. Brown 7, Cay. Varney 4, J. Banks 3, E. Daniels 2
LC: A. Bloomfield 20, K. Gillespie 13, L. Ratliff 12, H. Perry 9, B. Marcum 6, W. Lafferty 5
