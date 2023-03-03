Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry head coach Michael Hagy coaches his team during a game earlier this season in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Belfry saw their season come to an end on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Tournament as Lawrence County sent them home with a 65-45 loss inside Appalachian Wireless Arena. 

The loss for Belfry sees their season come to a close with a 9-24 record as they failed to win double-digit games for the first time since the 2018-2019 season when they went 8-22. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

