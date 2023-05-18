Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

BUCKLEY CREEK, Ky. — Pike Central topped Belfry in a back-and-forth 6-th District Championship on Wednesday night as the Hawks held off a late Pirate rally to win 5-4 in eight innings. 

After Pike Central scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at two apiece, the Hawks then plated three more runs in the ensuing eight inning to take a 5-2 lead. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

