BUCKLEY CREEK, Ky. — Pike Central topped Belfry in a back-and-forth 6-th District Championship on Wednesday night as the Hawks held off a late Pirate rally to win 5-4 in eight innings.
After Pike Central scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at two apiece, the Hawks then plated three more runs in the ensuing eight inning to take a 5-2 lead.
The Pirates weren't going to go down without a fight however as they had a chance to tie the game, or even win it in the bottom half of the inning.
Noah Brown walked to lead off the inning and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.
With two outs in the inning, Jonah Adkins and Chase Varney worked back-to-back walks and then David Michael Hagy came up with a clutch single into left field that loaded up the bases.
Next up was Isaiah Stanley and he fell behind 1-2 in the count but kept his cool and eventually worked a walk to bring in courtesy runner Dante Davis and make the score 5-4.
Now the tying run was only 90 feet away and the go-ahead run stood on second base with senior Jonathan Banks at the plate. Banks worked a full-count but didn't get a chance to finish out hit at bat as pinch-runner Bryce Hagy was picked off at second base by Pike Central pitcher Isaac Blankenship to end the game.
The Hawks had jumped out to an early lead to begin the game as Hunter Adkins delivered an RBI single to give them a 1-0 advantage in the second inning.
The Pirates tied the game up in the bottom of the third inning as senior slugger Steven Banks blasted a towering home run deep over the fence in centerfield to make it a 1-1 game.
Belfry took their first lead of the game during their next time at bat in the fourth inning as Jonah Adkins led the inning off with a double, Chase Varney singled, and then Stanley knocked home Adkins when he grounded into a fielder's choice and BHS went on top 2-1.
The score stayed the same until the top of the seventh inning as the Hawks caught a break to tie the game.
Peyton Compton reached on a slow roller in the infield to start the frame and then stole second with one out to get into scoring position. Next up was Cameron Shearer and he lofted a high fly ball into left field that was lost in the lights by Steven Banks and the ball dropped which allowed Compton to scurry home to knot it up and send the game into extra innings.
Blake Hager got the win for the Hawks as he went 7.1 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Blankenship was credited with the save.
Chase Varney was credited with a no decision after a solid start as the freshman went seven innings and allowed two runs on just three hits while punching out 10 batters and walking just two.
Adkins got the loss as he pitched the eighth inning and gave up three unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
Adkins went 2-3 with a double to lead Belfry in hits while Steven Banks had the solo homer and Devin Jude also added a double. Chase Varney and David Michael Hagy's singles were the only other hits for the Pirates.
With the loss Belfry fell to 19-14 and will now have to play the winner of either the 57th, 58th, or 59th District in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament which is set to begin on Sunday at the StoneCrest Baseball Complex in Prestonsburg.
The 15th Region Tournament draw should be held on Friday which is when the Pirates opponent and the time of their game should be decided.
PCHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 - 5 6 2
BHS: 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 - 4 6 2
