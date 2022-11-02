GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry finished up their regular season slate with a 35-0 loss at 4A power Johnson Central this past weekend, but the Pirates now turn their sights to the postseason which begins this Friday night.
Belfry (5-5) will get to open up the first round of 3A State Football Finals at the friendly confines of Haywood Stadium as they will host the Russell Red Devils from District 7 in a 7 p.m. kick.
Pirate fans will be very familiar with the Boyd County foe as the two squads have faced off several times over the years, including multiple postseason clashes.
Belfry and Russell have played 25 times with Belfry holding a slim 13-12 series lead. Since 2004, the Pirates and the Devils have played eight times, and all eight games have been in the playoffs.
The Pirates currently have a five-game winning streak against the Red Devils, including a 43-12 win in the regional final of the 2016 playoffs. Russell’s last win over Belfry came in the 2006 state semifinals when they came to formerly named CAM Stadium and shut out Belfry 19-0.
Russell started out the 2022 season about as bad as they could as they lost eight straight games to begin the year. The Red Devils closed out the season with two wins — a 16-7 win over East Carter and a 38-7 blowout at West Carter — to finish the year with some momentum and a 2-8 record.
When you take a closer look at Russell’s 2022 schedule one could conceive that coach TJ Maynard’s squad is better than their record indicates as the Red Devils lost six games during the regular season by seven points or less.
Russell had tight games with the top two seeds in District 7 as they lost 28-27 to Greenup County and fell to Ashland Blazer 20-14.
The Devils have a balanced offensive attack this season that can pick up yardage through the air and on the ground. QB Ethan Pack had 1,160 yards through the first nine games of the year but had only thrown two touchdowns compared two six interceptions.
Carson Patrick is the top receiver catching 42 balls for 732 yards and two TDs on the season while a pair of running backs have split the work in the backfield with Colby Rock gaining 520 yards and seven TDs and Andre Crews-Richardson has 478 yards and six rushing TDs.
The Pirates enter the postseason with a 5-5 record on the season and a question mark at the QB position as QB Chase Varney left the season finale against Johnson Central with an injury. Varney was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital from the field and was released later that night, but no word has been given on his status for this week.
If Varney can’t go, the Pirates will lean on junior Mikey Hylton, who stepped in after the freshman got knocked out a week ago.
Legendary head coach Philip Haywood’s Pirates have once again relied on a run heavy attack in 2022 as they have gained 2,451 yards on the ground compared to 536 yards passing.
Junior fullback Dre Young is the work horse out of the backfield as he has 876 yards and 10 touchdowns on 140 carries this season. Junior halfback Caden Woolum and freshman Ace Caudill have also had good years with Woolum gaining 598 yards and scoring a team best 11 rushing TDs while Caudill has 530 yards and two scores.
Chase Varney has also had four rushing TDS on the year while also throwing for503 yards and five touchdowns with only two interceptions. Woolum is his top receiving target catching six passes for 227 yards and three scores while freshman Aidan Burke has 12 catches for 162 yards. Tight end Steven Banks and freshman Cayden Varney have also made TD grabs.
On the defensive side of the ball Belfry has been led by senior linebacker Braxton Hatfield as he had a team best 61 tackles in nine games. Young is next on the team with 50 stops while Blake Hurey and Woolum each have 41 tackles and Brayden Spears has 39.
The Pirates hope to get back injured senior linebacker Rudy Blackwell who has missed the last six games of the season due to an injury. Blackwell had 37 tackles in the first four games of the season.
The freshman Burke leads with three interceptions in the secondary and the speedster has also had a pair of scoop-and-scores this year. Woolum has also picked off two passes while Alex Long and Cayden Varney each have one pick.
Senior placekicker Aidan McCoy has been very reliable in the kicking game all season as he has made 33-35 extra points and made his only field goal, a game winner against Louisville Central back in September.
The winner of this Friday’s game between Russell and Belfry will keep their season alive and advance to play the winner of Ashland and Magoffin County the following week. If Ashland beats the Hornets, they will get to host the second-round matchup at Putnam Stadium.