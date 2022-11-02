Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — Defending Class 3A champion Belfry finished up their regular season slate with a 35-0 loss at 4A power Johnson Central this past weekend, but the Pirates now turn their sights to the postseason which begins this Friday night.

Belfry (5-5) will get to open up the first round of 3A State Football Finals at the friendly confines of Haywood Stadium as they will host the Russell Red Devils from District 7 in a 7 p.m. kick.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you